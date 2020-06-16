7 Books For Entrepreneurs That Inform AND Inspire you!

Looking for an uplifting read at this time? Get our Sharing Lipstick collection of short stories, @ Rs.150 only!
These books for entrepreneurs bring you wisdom grounded in real-life experience; whether you have already started a business or plan to, check them out.
Let’s face it, life’s not going to be the same for a while, for most of us. With COVID-19 or Coronavirus engulfing every aspect of our lives, we have to accept social distancing and self-isolation.
During such times, it’s normal to be anxious, bored and uninterested. Working from home, meeting friends less often and not able to grab a drink at your favourite bar can usher in these feelings. However, the good news is that you’re not alone in this.
Almost everyone right now is dealing with these strange times. Instead of allowing it to affect your mental health, it’s important that we all incorporate ways to look after our wellbeing.
A book is all the comfort you need. While it can transport your mind to a totally different setting, it is also said to minimise anxiety, boost happiness and brighten up your day. A survey commissioned by Kindle found that 71 per cent people who read weekly feel happier.
So, whether you’re social distancing or just spending more time in your house, here are few book recommendations every budding entrepreneur would love.
With such an empowering title, ‘Lean In’ is a book you cannot miss reading irrespective of your gender. Talking about real gender equality, the book is a blueprint that highlights the need towards individual growth of women. With plenty of statistics, feminism and gender roles, Sandberg gets this one right.
If you’re someone who believes you can achieve wonderful things in a week, The 7-Day Start-up by Dan Norris is for you. Literally a bible for those who dream to start up, the book shows you exactly how to build a business in seven days.
From generating ideas to cash flow and gaining your first set of customers, the book will grab the interest of budding entrepreneurs and bootstrappers alike.
‘The story of a poor camel boy who rose to success’, The Greatest Salesman In The World is a heart-warming read that highlights the story of Hafid, who becomes the owner of a powerful business and comes to be known as the greatest salesman in the world. It is a classic that can empower top salesmen with compelling principles and tremendous motivation.
Published few years after the original (E-Myth), the second instalment of the book, known as The E-Myth emphasises on the importance of building processes that will allow an entrepreneur to run a business rather than work in it. The book is a great read for those looking to build their business in a productive way.
The widely-acclaimed bestseller, The Tipping Point highlights the magic moment when an idea or trend crosses a threshold and spreads like wildfire. It illuminates the science of social epidemics and the tipping point phenomenon. With the power of context and case studies, the book makes an interesting read.
Million Dollar Women is an essential guide for all those female entrepreneurs out there. It talks about ambition and vision of a business and steps to be taken to enter big leagues just like male counterparts. It also introduces us to seven women who have successfully formed multimillion-dollar companies from scratch.
For all those women who dare to dream big, this one’s for you.
An inspirational guide for every aspiring product designer, Design The Life You Love takes a playful approach to help people design their life from ground up. The book is ideal for people who are contemplating on what they should do next. It features anecdotes and principles to help people design their lives the way they want.
Have any more recommendations on useful books for entrepreneurs? Let us know in the comment section below.
