  1. Home > Workplace Issues > 7 Reasons Why You May Be Stressed At Work And How To Deal With It

7 Reasons Why You May Be Stressed At Work And How To Deal With It

Posted: February 26, 2020

Are you a salaried working woman? Take our survey on women at work, register your opinion, and you could win our lucky draw too! HURRY – Survey closes soon.

Stress at the workplace is a major issue a number of people are facing. Here is how you can identify if you’re stressed at work and 8 ways to deal with it.

If you are currently working, you probably know what it feels like to be stressed at work. Whether it’s a string of meetings, never-ending emails, a project with a tight deadline or an annoying boss, there are a number of factors that lead to workplace stress.

While growing anxiety at the workplace is the reality of modern-day jobs, a lot of people tend to ignore it and wear it as a badge of honour. However, have you ever pondered how excessive worrying and the stress of a job may have massive consequence beyond the four walls of the office?

Before the chronic toxicity of work-related stress engulfs every aspect of your lives, it’s time to do something about it and regain your sanity.If you’re a victim of workplace stress, this article is for you.

Read on to find out the alarming signs of stress at work, and what you can do to alleviate your suffering.

Signs of workplace stress

According to a recent survey, 9 out of 10 Indians suffer from stress at their workplace. Also, 89 percent of the population in India say they are suffering from stress compared to the global average of 86%.

Work-related stress hampers the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of a person.

Thus, it is imperative to analyse the warning signs and act before they become a serious issue. The warning signs of excessive stress at work include:

  • Pressure to perform with rising expectations but no job satisfaction
  • Continuously thinking about deadlines and performance reports
  • Feeling anxious, irritable, and depressed
  • Increased workload
  • Downsizing and management changes
  • No work-life balance
  • Excessive use of social media can contribute to higher levels of stress, anxiety and negative emotions

When is workplace stress too much?

Stress isn’t always a bad thing. Depending on the situation, it can be positive or negative. In fact, a little stress can help you stay motivated and urge you to get closer to your goals.

However, in today’s hectic world, most working professionals tend to experience full-blown stress. Owing to long hours, tight deadlines and ever-increasing demands, the body and mind gets overwhelmed and drained.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in every seven individuals experiences mental health issues at the workplace. It occurs when people are presented with work that does not match their expertise and knowledge. This only challenges their ability to cope.

Today, the need for a healthy work environment is more important than ever. While improving employee productivity, it also leads to better sales for a business. The workplace culture too has a direct impact on the stress levels of an individual.

To make it easier for you to cope with stress at work, we’ve highlighted a few steps you can implement personally and how you can seek help from your organisation.

Here’s how you can deal with stress at the workplace:

Turn to colleagues for support

Have a solid support system at work whom you can turn to in the event of a stressful situation. Spend work breaks engaging with people rather than spending time on your smartphone.

Make time for regular exercise

Incorporate at least a 30-minute workout regime in your daily schedule. It can increase energy, motivate you and relax both your mind and body.

Spend less time on social media and sleep well

Insufficient sleep can hamper productivity at work. Aim for eight hours a night and make healthy changes to your bedtime routine.

Eat healthy, nutritious foods

The food choices you make has a significant impact on how you feel while working. Eat nutritionally-rich foods that maintain your energy and focus. Minimize sugar and refined carbs.

Create a balanced schedule

A work-life balance is necessary. All work and no play are bound to lead to a burnout. Spend time with family, engage in social activities and kick-back and relax. You could also create a plan on healthy ways to recharge at the end of a workday.

Identify bad habits that contribute to workplace stress

Early in the stress lifecycle, identify the bad habits that contribute to prolonged stress at work. Find a way to lighten the mood by not overthinking your problems.

Watch your social media activity

If there are certain accounts on social media that zap your energy, make you feel anxious or lead to FOMO, unfollow them straightway and instead follow accounts that help you thrive.

Maintain a gratitude journal

At the end of each day, we all have something to be thankful for. Maintain a gratitude journal and write down the things that made you happy each day. During stressful times, revisit your journal and you’ll instantly feel much better.

Role of the organisation to manage stress

While you can personally implement measures to cope with stress, your organisation has a role to play too in ensuring your overall well being.
Wellness programs: An employer can organise wellness programs, medical check-ups, employee training and team outings to improve overall health of an employee.

Employee assistance programs (EAP)

An EAP is a work-based intervention program that is designed to assist employees in resolving personal problems that can adversely affect their performance.

Managing stress at work is not something that will happen overnight. You have to practice and you will slowly start feeling better. If you have some proven ways to deal with workplace stress, we’re all ears.

Picture credits: Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Malini Agarwal

Malini Agarwal a.k.a MissMalini is the Founder & Creative Director of MissMalini Entertainment, a

Learn More

डिप्रेशन के लक्षण - What is depression, what are the symptoms & self care explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

7 Ways To Curb Workplace Negativity And Create A Happier Work Environment

Myths about stress

5 Myths About Stress Every Woman Needs To Be Aware Of

How Do Successful Women Manage Their Emotions In The Workplace?

8 Simple Ways To Manage Your Stress

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

Shilpa Shetty Does NOT Need Your Judgement About How She Chooses To Have A Baby!
Swaroop Sampat Rawal
Remember Yesteryear Actor Swaroop Sampat? Here’s The Inspiring Way She Has Reinvented Herself!
Another Sita, Another Agnipareeksha, To Be A Loyal Wife
It Took Her Years To Be Considered Worthy Of Eating With The ‘Men’ Of The Family

Best Loved Stories

Veere Di Wedding: Same Old Privileged Brat Woman As ‘Women Empowerment’?

A Letter To The Neighborhood Aunty From The ‘Girls of these days’

What Motivated These 9 Female Saints Of India To Give Up Everything For The Spiritual?

Queens, Consorts And King-Makers: Powerful Books On Powerful Women

lunch box ideas

Fast And Fun Lunch Box Ideas