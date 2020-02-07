7 Reasons Why You May Be Stressed At Work And How To Deal With It

Are you a salaried working woman? Take our survey on women at work, register your opinion, and you could win our lucky draw too! HURRY – Survey closes soon.
Stress at the workplace is a major issue a number of people are facing. Here is how you can identify if you’re stressed at work and 8 ways to deal with it.
If you are currently working, you probably know what it feels like to be stressed at work. Whether it’s a string of meetings, never-ending emails, a project with a tight deadline or an annoying boss, there are a number of factors that lead to workplace stress.
While growing anxiety at the workplace is the reality of modern-day jobs, a lot of people tend to ignore it and wear it as a badge of honour. However, have you ever pondered how excessive worrying and the stress of a job may have massive consequence beyond the four walls of the office?
Before the chronic toxicity of work-related stress engulfs every aspect of your lives, it’s time to do something about it and regain your sanity.If you’re a victim of workplace stress, this article is for you.
Read on to find out the alarming signs of stress at work, and what you can do to alleviate your suffering.
According to a recent survey, 9 out of 10 Indians suffer from stress at their workplace. Also, 89 percent of the population in India say they are suffering from stress compared to the global average of 86%.
Work-related stress hampers the physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing of a person.
Thus, it is imperative to analyse the warning signs and act before they become a serious issue. The warning signs of excessive stress at work include:
Stress isn’t always a bad thing. Depending on the situation, it can be positive or negative. In fact, a little stress can help you stay motivated and urge you to get closer to your goals.
However, in today’s hectic world, most working professionals tend to experience full-blown stress. Owing to long hours, tight deadlines and ever-increasing demands, the body and mind gets overwhelmed and drained.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in every seven individuals experiences mental health issues at the workplace. It occurs when people are presented with work that does not match their expertise and knowledge. This only challenges their ability to cope.
Today, the need for a healthy work environment is more important than ever. While improving employee productivity, it also leads to better sales for a business. The workplace culture too has a direct impact on the stress levels of an individual.
To make it easier for you to cope with stress at work, we’ve highlighted a few steps you can implement personally and how you can seek help from your organisation.
Here’s how you can deal with stress at the workplace:
Have a solid support system at work whom you can turn to in the event of a stressful situation. Spend work breaks engaging with people rather than spending time on your smartphone.
Incorporate at least a 30-minute workout regime in your daily schedule. It can increase energy, motivate you and relax both your mind and body.
Insufficient sleep can hamper productivity at work. Aim for eight hours a night and make healthy changes to your bedtime routine.
The food choices you make has a significant impact on how you feel while working. Eat nutritionally-rich foods that maintain your energy and focus. Minimize sugar and refined carbs.
A work-life balance is necessary. All work and no play are bound to lead to a burnout. Spend time with family, engage in social activities and kick-back and relax. You could also create a plan on healthy ways to recharge at the end of a workday.
Early in the stress lifecycle, identify the bad habits that contribute to prolonged stress at work. Find a way to lighten the mood by not overthinking your problems.
If there are certain accounts on social media that zap your energy, make you feel anxious or lead to FOMO, unfollow them straightway and instead follow accounts that help you thrive.
At the end of each day, we all have something to be thankful for. Maintain a gratitude journal and write down the things that made you happy each day. During stressful times, revisit your journal and you’ll instantly feel much better.
While you can personally implement measures to cope with stress, your organisation has a role to play too in ensuring your overall well being.
Wellness programs: An employer can organise wellness programs, medical check-ups, employee training and team outings to improve overall health of an employee.
An EAP is a work-based intervention program that is designed to assist employees in resolving personal problems that can adversely affect their performance.
Managing stress at work is not something that will happen overnight. You have to practice and you will slowly start feeling better. If you have some proven ways to deal with workplace stress, we’re all ears.
