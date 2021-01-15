Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.

Betrayal

Posted: January 15, 2021
Tags:
Every night I  t i p t o e d to the frozen lake without fear of getting drowned, trying to melt it with my warmth.

Would I lie to you?
Would I lie to you? I’m lying to morbid alter ego who is threatening me every single minute. I am a gingerbread man and you are the fox. You promised me to carry on your back with love.

L o v e  or  d e c e i t .
I may not know.
The day I saw you our fates sealed like muscles are bounded by bones. If I try to take my piece away from you it’s me who become worthless and rot to decay. You may still find a place in a chemistry lab where students would be taught on human anatomy.

Would I still lie to you if I say I don’t love you?
Y e s!
Coz, no matter what your love takes from me, it adds an ounce of sparkle beauty that makes my face glow,
Still, I’m bitten by breeze just the right side of my neck in anger, angst and stubbornness. I choose to cover myself under white wet wool threads dropping from my eyes sooner they close where dreams crawled into cold dark coffins hummed good night.

Image source: Pixabay

Geetika K. Bakshi

a passionate scriber and wishful bread earner.

Comments

