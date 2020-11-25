Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
It Was Never A Slap, It Was The Death Of My Self-Respect And Identity!

Posted: November 25, 2020
All my married life, I did everything I was taught. I accepted the new life and everything it came with, until that one night…

When my marriage with you was fixed,

My family started teaching me so many things,

that I need to take care of you and your family

and that I need to think of others before mine.

So, promising my mother to be a good daughter-in-law and wife,

I headed forward and gladly accepted a new life full of daily strife.

And I struggled day and night

cooking, rinsing plates and washing clothes dedicatedly to make them look bright.

I didn’t complain despite being completely exhausted

as I had with me my self-respect

which motivated me to carry on though I was not perfect.

My Amma had told me not to fight

but had never taught me to undergo torture and the suffering being inflicted upon me in the darkest hours of the night.

That day you crossed all your limits

by showing me your patriarchal might.

It was not just a slap

but the murder of my identity and self-respect.

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Thappad

Saloni Sahoo

I am pursuing Masters in English Studies. Being passionate about writing, I write quotes, microtales,

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

