It Was Never A Slap, It Was The Death Of My Self-Respect And Identity!

All my married life, I did everything I was taught. I accepted the new life and everything it came with, until that one night…
When my marriage with you was fixed,
My family started teaching me so many things,
that I need to take care of you and your family
and that I need to think of others before mine.
So, promising my mother to be a good daughter-in-law and wife,
I headed forward and gladly accepted a new life full of daily strife.
And I struggled day and night
cooking, rinsing plates and washing clothes dedicatedly to make them look bright.
I didn’t complain despite being completely exhausted
as I had with me my self-respect
which motivated me to carry on though I was not perfect.
My Amma had told me not to fight
but had never taught me to undergo torture and the suffering being inflicted upon me in the darkest hours of the night.
That day you crossed all your limits
by showing me your patriarchal might.
It was not just a slap
but the murder of my identity and self-respect.
Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Thappad
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am pursuing Masters in English Studies. Being passionate about writing, I write quotes, microtales,
Why Does A Girl Become An Outsider In Both Families After Marriage? Like I Did…
Getting Out Of An Abusive Marriage Was The Best Decision I Have Ever Made For Myself
What Made Us Feminists? Some Of Us On The Women’s Web Team Reflect…
Mallika Misra’s Entrepreneurial Journey At 56 Proves It’s Never Too Late To Fulfil Your Dreams!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!