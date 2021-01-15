Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
A Horrible Life Full Of Restrictions.

Posted: January 15, 2021
When all friends of my age were wandering and exploring their lives, I was subjected to the four walls of my home which was no less than a jail.

NEVER HAD I IMAGINED THAT MY LIFE WOULD TURN INTO AN INFERNO …

When I became a teenage girl, my parents became more alert.  Instead of showing concern towards my studies , they were more concerned  about my company of boys. My mom even started spying on me in fear that I might fall prey to an evil-minded boy. I was restricted to roam around freely. Instead of giving “Sex Education”, my parents told me to stay away from boys.

When all friends of my age were wandering and exploring their lives, I was subjected to the four walls of my home which was no less than a jail. The zeal and vigour to play and enjoy was suppressed. On the other hand, I could not find any change in my brother’s life who was also a teenager. He was studying, playing, hanging out and rejoicing his life.

‘I am taking a vow today’

Why Amma? Why?

Why did you do that to me?

Couldn’t you see in my eyes;

The burning desire to learn, grow, enjoy and be wise.

Why did you snatch away my freedom

And forced me into a life of boredom?

You made me believe that a girl’s life is a curse,

Which everyone else contributes in making it worse.

I am taking a vow today that if ever I would have a daughter,

I will definitely raise her with pride and make her life better.

Image source: Pixabay

Saloni Sahoo

I am pursuing Masters in English Studies. Being passionate about writing, I write quotes, microtales,

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

