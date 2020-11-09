Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
“Throughout the journey of my life, new identities I gather. So, Don’t ask me my identity” – a piece of poetry about the different roles women play.
I am born as a daughter,
Innocent, beautiful and full of grace
Whom the entire family lovingly embrace.
I am dressed in pink and given dolls to play.
With my tiny feet, I run around the house spreading joy.
As I grow up, my father gives my hand to a man.
With a heavy heart and eyes full of tears
I leave my loving home which is full of love and care.
To bid this home a good bye, I am bound
And I take only with me the sweet memories of childhood.
Thus starts the new journey of my life by becoming someone’s wife.
I take care of the entire family
And by working hard day and night, I gladly take up all the responsibilities.
I break my lavish dream world with my own hands
And I indulge in household chores to support my man.
Then I am blessed with a child.
The journey of a mother begins which is full of bitter delight.
I sacrifice my night sleep
And feed the child whenever she weeps.
I look after her day and night
Nurturing and teaching her to make her future bright.
I am a daughter, wife and mother.
Throughout the journey of my life, new identities I gather.
So, Don’t ask me my identity.
Picture credit: Camila Cordiero ,Jude Beck & JW on Unsplash
I am pursuing Masters in English Studies. Being passionate about writing, I write quotes, microtales,
