5 Reasons Why Thappad Was A Tight Slap On The Face Of Meaningless Notions Of Society

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
When I watched Thappad recently, I realised it was a slap on the face of several notions of society. Here are the five that remained with me throughout.
In mainstream movies, a Thappad (Slap) is a tried and tested ‘therapy’ to correct the ‘wrongdoings’ of a person. Generally, it is the female lead who is given the beating by the males. In the end, the movie justifies his ‘heroic’ action and win applause from the audience. However, Thappad was a breath of fresh air with the dose of right questions and answers.
It is an intelligently written film. Taapsee’s character Amrita, initially the ‘perfect’ housewife, takes on a bumpy road when she realises what she went through in her marriage. A slap was her realisation to what she was compromising on- respect, career, and freedom, among many.
We are sensitive about women’s issues. More often than not, our social system tells the women to ‘adjust’ before tying the knot. When she is not okay with something, we try to protect her rather than addressing the problem. The end result is that the problem remains there, and she faces an inner battle often left to herself.
Thappad gives a tight slap to some unthinkable and meaningless notions prevalent in society. Which are the ones we are talking about?
When Thappad hit the theatres in February, the Hindi film industry already witnessed two major releases with two leading woman actors. Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak were already making waves. It was a heartening change to see from India’s biggest film industry.
Thappad is one film which ticks all the right boxes and is a fine example to reinstate a proven fact – A film need not be preachy to deliver effective messages.
