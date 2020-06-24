The struggles after pregnancy

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Multiple difficult times define how my life took a total 180-degree turn after I gave birth. These struggles include:
The depression that a mother goes through after pregnancy is nothing compared to our teenage life or a midlife crisis, which we often feel. This depression was over the top. I felt that maybe I was about to die or should die. That was again because of multiple reasons.
There was a stage when I felt that I was useless, and I couldn’t raise the baby. But I was visiting my doctor regularly; she gave me antidepressant medicines that wouldn’t harm the baby while feeding her breast milk.
More than that, I was able to recover from it because of my family’s support. I used to cry a lot for the first few months. Then, at times, I won’t talk to anybody. Then my husband broke my shell, started listening to, started sharing the responsibility, making me realise that we can pull through it and that I was not alone in it.
The fatigue immediately after the pregnancy was because of the delivery and then because of the depression that I was going through. But my family helped to drink as much liquid as I could and eat as healthy as possible.
Without my family’s support, I would not have survived the fatigue I went through. There were days, I wasn’t able to get out of the bed. I wasn’t ready to get up and take care of the baby. There was no energy left in my body.
The precautions we took before and during the pregnancy were completely different than the time we had successfully delivered the baby. Now, I had to be more responsible, proactive, more informed, and more serious about the doctor’s visits for safety, vaccinations, and the diet protocol for my baby to be healthy and strong at any point in time.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.
How I Overcame Postpartum Depression With The High Of Writing A Book About My Journey!
I Want To Share With You My Miscarriage Story; Please Bear With My Pain…
A Mother’s Day Interview With A Mom Who Had A High Risk Pregnancy (With A Happy Ending)
I Was A Depressed Homemaker Suffering From Frequent Anxiety Attacks, But I Rose Above It!
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!