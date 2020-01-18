Women! It’s Time To Stop Calling It A Man’s World, It Is Yours Too!

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
From making ourselves small to finally taking charge of our lives, women have come a long way. Here’s to women finally claiming it’s their world too!
I have been reading a lot about how women have been making mark in the ‘man’s world.’ And I do understand the feeling behind that thought. As women, we constantly need to prove ourselves in any situation or field we step in- especially if it is dominated by men.
On one hand, I am proud of all the women in the news, making their mark. But on the other, the mindset and the portrayal of it concerns me. Why do we need to make ourselves smaller?
I agree that there exist some good biological, physical and emotional differences among the two genders. But it is the differences that probably answer the disparity.
We, as women, have the capability and capacity to carry and foster a life form. And it is primarily because of this that I feel it is nothing but a woman’s world. It is every inch a woman’s world and we should only be proud of that!
Before we can assimilate this feeling, it is apparent that we first understand it and then start feeling good about ourselves. As women, we should stand united and not divided with the exceptions of perceptions, liking and thoughts.
Take the example of the temple issue we had a while ago. By now, everyone must know that on the panel who passed the verdict, there was a woman too. She was one of the people who voted against women entering the temple and called it an age-old tradition.
Isn’t it strange coming from a woman? I don’t think she needs to be reminded that if age-old traditions were revoked, she wouldn’t have been on the panel
Wouldn’t it be wrong for us to expect men to support women completely when women themselves fail to do the same?
Personally, I think there is no harm in accepting that as women, we have several loop holes. If we are united in what we feel and in our faith, no one can belittle us or make us feel smaller.
We need to be confident in putting our points forward and living through our fights. This will help us emerge shining high with grace. As women, we need to support each other and respect each other’s choices- be it clothes, profession or even personal life. For that, it is imperative we avoid judging other women.
I have seen women call other women, words like ‘shameless’ or ‘slut’ if they post pictures on social media in what they think are not so appealing ways. These women tend to forget that they are no one to question anyone’s choices.
Similarly, a woman’s sexuality, sexual choices, her opinions about menstruation and her genetic composition need to be accepted with an open heart.
I find it very strange and hypocritical when someone born from a womb questions the sanctity and purity of another.
For example, the #MeToo movement. It got a lot of support and the one thing that is commendable about is how many women spoke up and the courage they must’ve needed to speak about it. These are times when women really need to support each other.
We seek a good daughter-in-law for our son, but make face when a daughter is born in our family. At the same time, we worship all forms of Goddesses but impose restrictions on women in the name of culture and traditions.
We are the Ashtabhuja when we multitask. Saraswati when we teach, Mahalaxmi when we save for the future. Annapurna when we feed, Parvati when we stand in support for our family. We are Kali when we fight the evil. Durga when we motivate our loved ones. Mahishasur Vardhini when we decide to take a stand and be independent. And Bhavani when we work tirelessly even on the hardest days.
Even the Y chromosome available in the genetic makeup of men seems to be disappearing with evolution. Studies show that though the Y chromosome carries the ‘master switch gene’, SRY, (the one that determines if the embryo is male or female) it contains very few other genes and is the only chromosome not necessary for life. Women, clearly, manage just fine without one.
What’s more surprising is that the Y chromosome has degenerated rapidly. This leaves females with two perfectly normal X chromosomes, but males with an X and a shrivelled Y. If the same rate of degeneration continues, the Y chromosome has just 4.6m years left before it disappears completely.
So all you woman out there, stop feeling any low about yourself. Rather take a stand, even if it causes you some burns in beginning. Persuade yourself to challenge your own limits and support each other in good and bad times.
I hope my views inspire you and help you feel elevated in whatever form and field you need to be.
Picture credits: Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
