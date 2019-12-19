Slut Shaming Successful Women Is Just A Loser’s Response To Their Success!

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
Women in power or at higher places are often judged based on their appearance or character. Isn’t it time we stopped this and respected them, instead?
Is there a sure shot way to nullify a woman’s success, bring her down the pedestal she painstakingly has reached, ridicule her success and crush her self-confidence? Yes, there is! You either cast her as a sex symbol or you question her morals. Alternately you could caste aspersions of her method of working or add some comments about her ‘assets.’
The sad but true reality is that these things happen at workplaces and even at homes. ‘Oh Ms. X! The boss favours her since she wears such short clothes,’ or ‘Oh! She flirts with all her colleagues, no wonder she is Ms. popular.’ Or even, ‘Beauty with brains? Oh year! She has both and knows how to use it to her advantage.’
Such remarks are often heard in office corridors or at water coolers. It is unfortunate that such remarks are very often made by female colleagues.
Many of the less endowed and less brilliant peers indulge in such loose talk, that is aimed mainly at hurting the recipient’s morale. With the exception of models and movie stars, not too many woman like to flaunt their femininity or use it to further their careers. Most of them might appreciate being called/considered a ‘beauty’ but wouldn’t like to be told that she used it to reach her goals.
I remember reading a novel a long time ago. It was written by a ‘famous’ writer whose main claim to fame was sleazy and undisguised voyeurism. His books were known for the unabashed description of the female form and the physical intimacy between the protagonists.
He wrote about the physical relationship between a woman and her yoga teacher. And I remember thinking as to how explicitly the woman (whose identity was no secret) was portrayed. She did have her share of controversies, yes. But was undoubtedly one of the finest stateswomen in history.
What achievements did this novelist have that he could reduce a dignified and respected woman to nothing but a sex symbol brushing aside everything else?
In another novel, he portrays a series of sexual encounters of a man who ultimately kills himself after he is diagnosed with AIDS. What was he trying to portray here? That men only live for physical gratification and will go to any length to achieve it? Or was he trying admire the way the protagonist cheated on his wife and abandoned his family just to have a string of affairs?
Throughout history, women have been strangled and silenced by a number of ways. With the advent of media and the internet, this process has become even easier- giving people newer ways to harass women.
Not just the common women, even the famous personalities are not spared. A number of them have their pictures morphed with ‘juicy’ stories around them. Add to this the ‘commodification’ of women in the movies with their item numbers and what not.
It is the common woman on the streets who has to bear the brunt. Not only the common people but even the law-makers question her values when she complains about sexual harassment. As long as women continue to be judged on the basis of their looks, we will remain a society with severe limitations. Woman should join hands to fight this injustice in branding of other woman.
Picture credits: Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Sameera Reddy Positively Glows In Late Pregnancy And Shuts Up Trolls Like The Badass She Is!
A Woman Succeeds ‘In Spite Of’; A Man Succeeds ‘Because Of’!
Vidya Balan Opens Up About Casting Couch & Body Shaming Early In Her Career, And How To Deal With It
She’s A Woman With ‘Questionable Character’ Who Is Not Fit To Be Our ‘Bahu’
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!