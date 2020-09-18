During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Both Were Sick And Had Left Children At Home To Go But Why Was Only One Of Them The ‘Real Heroine’?

Both Were Sick And Had Left Children At Home To Go But Why Was Only One Of Them The ‘Real Heroine’?

Posted: September 18, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Despite being sick, she was expected to clean seven houses without respite or being able to tell anyone. Who was the real heroine, then?

She wasn’t keeping well for the past few days. The fever racked her body continuously at night. Thankfully, the paracetamol tablet that the akka from the house with the garden had given brought down the fever a bit. And by morning, she was able to get up and go to work.

There was an immense load of work – five apartments and two independent houses to sweep, and scrub, the vessels needed to be washed, dried and put away. And the garden house, as she called it, would be the last one.

Her sickness was the least of her problems

By the the time she reached there, she would be drained and on the verge of collapse. The lady would treat her to strong coffee, unlike at other homes, where they diluted the decoction with water and just add more sugar. She would also give her portions of morning breakfast and some motherly advice.

Back home, her two young daughters would’ve managed the house and finished some cooking. They wore old clothes and went to the nearby government school where they got free lunch. She would smile as they laid before her the meagre fare. 

The sumptuous feast that the apartment tenants enjoyed made her long for a tasty, nutritious meal. They paid her well but offered her no part of their repast. The money she earned went in paying the moneylender whom she’d pledged her jewellery when emergencies arose at home.

When you’re famous and beautiful, everything you do is news

Today, as she dragged her body toward the apartment block, she felt miserable. She almost collapsed at the door and the lady gave her a stern look, ‘Your quota of holidays is over for this month.’ The lady softened as she saw the pain in the other woman’s eyes. ‘Alright, wash the vessels and go. There is a viral fever going around town. Don’t pass it on to us.’

As she passed the sofa in the hall, she saw the last page of the newspaper open. The picture of a famous movie star caught her eye, she looked resplendent in her shiny clothes and jewels adorning her body. 

‘What does it say, amma?’ she asked the lady of the house who bent down to read the piece. ‘Oh. She’s running a viral fever. But still shot for the movie. The piece talks about how she left for the shoot leaving her little one at home and drove to the location though she was running a temperature. Hmm. When you’re rich and famous and beautiful, everything you do becomes news.’

As she cleaned, she realised something

The help silently moved to the kitchen sink which was overloaded with dirty utensils and silently began scrubbing them. As she finished the entire pile and began drying them, she caught sight of a slender frame, almond shaped eyes, pouting lips and lustrous locks.

A veil of sorrow and emancipation covered everything as she thought of the impending visit to the doctor and the expenses that would follow. As she made her way out, she decided to ask for another pack of tablets from the akka in the garden house. The fee that would be paid to the doctor would come in handy in buying some books for her girls.

A version of this was first published here.

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Nil Battey Sannata

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Bouquets For The Goddess, Brickbats For The Woman

Your Domestic Helper Is Just An Ordinary Woman Like You. Can You Empathize?

The Day Never Ends For Rama [#ShortStory]

the daring plan

The Daring Plan [#ShortStory]

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Mohini Bandish Bandits
How Mohini, The Talented DIL In Bandish Bandits Is A Victim Of Her Father In Law’s Ego & Misogyny
recipe of fried balls
This Man Fantasized Openly About Underage ‘Virgins’, So I HAD To Speak Up As A Survivor
Anaswara Rajan
Actor Anaswara Rajan’s Insta Pic Got Vile Abuse ‘Coz Good Girls Shouldn’t Show Their Knees
With Their Heavy Accents And Long Oiled Hair In Gajras, Does Bollywood Spoof South Indian Women?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

4 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Kerala You Must Know About

narcissistic mother-in-law

5 Ways To Stay Sane While Dealing With A Narcissistic Mother-In-Law

Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu’s New Movie ‘Thappad’ Tells Us Exactly Why We Need To Talk About Domestic Violence

It's a girl

Two Daughters: Yes, You Heard Me Right The First Time!

Sushmita Sen: Being A Mom Is A Calling, Not To Be Confused With ‘Having A Baby’

""