Mindfulness At The Time Of COVID-19

As digital becomes more important than ever, we are coming up with first #BreakingBarriers Talk on how to build your brand across multiple social media channels. Are you ready to learn? Sign up soon.
Life is changing & so does the lifestyle,
For good health, you may have to go an extra mile..
Oh no, you can’t go outside, we locked all doors,
Don’t worry, exploit options to sweat indoors..
Drink water and don’t forget to workout,
If busy, better walk the talk..
Please make sure you don’t fall ill,
In case you do, don’t lose the mighty will..
Desperate times need desperate measures,
Life and breath are one’s biggest treasure..
Stop being glued to those hypnotic phones,
Get up and get going you lazy bones..
Stress is a group of termites, avoid them,
If you see someone panic, guide them..
Rare opportunity to connect with inner self,
It’s time you handle others but hey take care of yourself..
Amidst the global situation of COVID-19, when most of us are agglutinated to TV sets, mobile phones, laptops getting live updates of what is the current situation in hand, I thought of sharing something to make you look at the other side of the coin.
We all know that stress has no good end result while all it does is to aggravate our agony. It blinds us to look at the positive side of things and situations.
But here’s the bitter fact – it’s not a time to breakdown! If we all will panic then we will not be able to prepare for what may be in store for us.
We all should treat this COVID outbreak as a signal from Mother Nature to pause for a while, look back and analyze.
Stop running in the rat race that we are these days and take a sneak peek at the routine we had built up during all these years.
We are so much dependent on the domestic help, becoming couch potatoes to amazon prime, Netflix, Instagram, phones are a source of all the information and prefer travelling by own vehicles instead of walking even to a small market nearby.
The way we have been using all resources and adding to the waste and landfills, wasting so much food while such a huge population sleeps empty stomach somewhere, we have been not able to see forest for trees. We undoubtedly left no stone upturned in making the situation perilous for all of us and for our future generations to come.
While some of us may be confident that we are fit as fiddle and may not worry about the virus infecting us but that should not be the case. We all need to boost and maintain a high level of immunity.
Plan your day and if you had been a TV leech, now is the time to build and correct the routine.
Don’t give the isolation excuse for opting out of workout for there are so many different ways of working out indoors.
The air quality these days have improved so much that would love the breathing exercises in your balcony or terrace.
Food for thought – Did you notice the mesmerizing sound of squirrels and bird coming from outside and wonder what we have been missing all this time? Well these were always there we just couldn’t listen to them since we were so busy honking and shouting.
It so happens in Indian households that we get on this house cleaning spree during Diwali. While I urge that when currently we all are at home, this is our best shot at organizing things around most of which could have been on our To Do list for long.
Since the household helpers are not around its time to see what we relied on all the time. While you do most of your chores now even ones that you didn’t use to, you will realize that there is a scope for improvement and once everyone gets back to routine, you would know how to share the same with the domestic help as well.
It is also that time of the transitioning season when we would like to wash and pack up winter clothes in lofts and bring back the vibrant summer clothes to the wardrobe.
Don’t forget to listen to the communicator pings from office while you attempt the dare to do this on a working weak day – remember it’s Work At Home/Work From Home and not Work For Home! wink wink.
Since it is true for most of us that all our family members are at home right now because of the lockdown in all major cities, it’s the best time to spend time with them.
Utilize this time to talk about may be this situation itself, what are everyone’s views, how they see this going. And if you are too bored of discussing all that already, may be discuss about what you will and should do as soon as this dust settles and everything gets back to normal.
Board games, cards, etc. are always a good way to pass time. Remember the Teen paati – it’s going to be just the same but with a limited audience & participants.
It’s also a good time to realize that during the hustle bustle of our weekly packed routines, how many great moments like these have already been missed.
Hey ladies, remember the lazy bones we married or our mothers and Mother-in-laws are married to or our siblings treated as the knight of nowhere?
It’s time to get them involved in the household chores and make them have a slice of what they call as ‘Business as usual’. There is no work to be categorized as big or small. Even a small effort can be of huge help and gives a sense of not being alone in this sort of programmed life we all have been living.
It will not also help in connecting with each other but also appreciating of what all efforts go long way in putting a family together and building what we call as home.
As I said above, it’s time to be selfish and take good care of ourselves. It’s also a good time to make a priority list of things that matter the most for our survival.
Though it’s a bitter pill to swallow, but there is no end to luxury. This lock down situation is gradually giving us lessons to live life in a minimalist fashion. For instance, making wise decisions while using utensils as you have to wash them yourself, choosing clothes to wear, what to cook that will make all stock last for longer. Though the basic necessities are still available but we don’t know what’s in store for tomorrow.
Even though e-commerce is still up and running, delivery boys are still seen on roads, but try to fill in the shopping bag wisely. He may be leaving his home may be just to deliver your bag of goods which may even not be that necessary.
It’s also the best time to do portion control on what we eat since we don’t know when everything is going to be available back in the market. It’s yet another time for sharing & caring.
This is that time when our ears and eyes are wide open to any or all kind of information related to this ghastly virus. And we tend to pass on the same information to all our social media platforms especially Watsapp.
But we should also make sure that we do not end up spreading rumours thereby worsening the mindset.
Any information should be cross checked from reliable sources like WHO.
And remember everything is not a bad omen but yes right now just this Pandemic. So don’t fall victim to any superstitions and try to sanitise our mind as well.
Like every cloud has a silver lining this too shall pass. I would like to say that let us try our best to Stay positive – mind wise & not lab result’s wise. We are a strong nation and if we stand united to the test of time yet make wiser decisions, we can weather this storm together.
Also, don’t forget to appreciate:
Stay positive, stay isolated, stay safe, make wise decisions and stay healthy everyone!
Image via Pixabay
A Creative Writer by choice and an IT person by profession, Shruti likes to make
You Clapped For Us; Now As A Doctor I Beg You To Do This For Yourself & Everyone
7 Practical Tips For Parents With Children Stuck At Home Due To Corona!
7 Simple Ways That Will Help You Be Happy
5 Critical Mistakes People Made (And Are Still Making) In These Early Days Of Lockdown
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!