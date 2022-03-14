Badhaai Do Shows Us How A Repressive Society Can Push Someone To Lie… Just To Survive

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
The movie reminded me of the fights I had to put across just to assert my life choices and also the realization that with changing times the fights have changed.
When I had watched Badhaai ‘Ho’ a couple of years ago; my heart had gone out to Neena Gupta or any other mom who accidentally conceives a child a couple of decades after her first child, and wants to keep the child irrespective of what the society or her family thinks about it.
Now coming to the recent release Badhaai ‘Do’; after watching it, it gave me a feeling of empowerment at a completely different level.
A movie which portrayed a man with 6 pack abs vulnerable to a point which is not considered manly enough.
A woman who is strong enough to make her choices without leaving the constraints of a middle class small town Indian family.
The movie shows marriage in a new light, which may look unagreeable to some. But to a lot of us it might just be a genuine portrayal of how one can assert one’s choices within unwarranted restrictions.
I am a strong believer of human rights and human choices. Everyone should be free to exercise their choices whatever those might be. And as a society there has to be acceptance of every individual’s choice.
Talking about marriage, personally I do not consider marriage as divine but I do believe it to be a commitment between two individuals to not falter while in it. However using marriage just as a front and then to be able to have relationships elsewhere… That idea might sound a little revolutionary to some and complete blasphemy to most.
Such a person may wonder – what kind of an impression would such a movie leave on an 18 year old with respect to marriage? Maybe it leaves the impression that life and relationships alike, are not straightforward. Both are wrought with complications.
And hence moral values and guidelines can’t be black and white too.
Till one’s choices do not hurt the people concerned, certain norms might be bent or even broken. And that is okay.
