Why I Won’t Dismiss Gehraiyaan As ‘Just A Film About Rich People And Their Infidelity’

Gehraiyaan, I think, is about a woman who is independent enough to live a life without playing victim, following what her heart wants.
I have seen a lot of negative reviews doing rounds on the movie Gehraiyaan and I felt I should also give my two cents about it.
What the movie seems to be to a lot of people, it is not to me.
It is not a movie just about beautiful locales or about good looking actors in branded clothes.
It is not a movie where infidelity gets hidden behind childhood trauma.
Yes the movie does have good looking actors in beautiful clothes in amazing locales but that is not what it is just about.
It is about a woman who is independent enough to run the household without playing victim because she’s not a victim. She is trying to make a life with her unemployed writer boyfriend and has no qualms about it.
It is about a woman who has gone through childhood trauma but has worked her way well through yoga maybe or just a plain positive attitude.
It is about a woman who does fall in love with her cousins fiancé but is neither defensive nor submissive about it.
Love happens and that’s what is shown here.
The movie is also about a man; an ambitious man who falls in love with his fiancé’s cousin. Not because he is unhappy in his existing relationship but well just because love happens. He too is neither defensive nor submissive about it.
He tries to work his way through his ambition and his love, and well, Fate doesn’t treat him well. But that is just hard luck.
The movie is also about a cousin duo who portray a very real relationship to me. Without any drama without any emotional upheaval: a genuine relationship.
Gehraiyaan Is a Bollywood movie without too much of the Bollywood masala except well beautiful people and beautiful locales.
Have you ever wondered why women who are jogging in a slightly deserted park only have their headphones on in one ear?
Dear Men,
I am tired. Tired, not of what we are subject to everyday, but tired of listening to you calling us “toxic feminists” who keep “cribbing about men”. I am tired of listening to your unsolicited advice about how we should “take care and be responsible” for our own safety. Tired of how our very presence as a “feminist” triggers you.
So let me tell you what it is like to be a woman.
Child adoption from hospitals is illegal in India. Only adoptions facilitated by the Central Adoption Resource Agency (CARA) are both legal and ethical.
“What if we go directly to a hospital and take a child? That child won’t know that she is adopted, no one will know!”
A conversation with an aspiring adoptive family can and has gone this route about child adoption from hospitals.
While I do not watch too many films, these romantic movies are my favourites, not just because they have been so well made, but because each of them is toed with some personal memories.
I am not a movie buff. In fact, when I was a child, I preferred to read a book than watch the weekend movies on Doordarshan with my family. Some of the movies bored me to death, some were too disturbing to watch, and some of them were too violent.
An extraordinary actor, Rekha has nevertheless battled a lot of personal demons and won, and is today undoubtedly a Diva to contend with.
It was at three in the morning the day post my birthday and I was struggling to finish a murder mystery for a contest when I saw Rekhaji liking my tweets and also re tweeting them.
I stopped reading immediately. I could not believe my eyes. I had just replied to a question asked by Agent of Ishq on a song that I love, and I had mentioned Rekhaji’s song sung by Asha Bhosle from the movie Ijazzat: “Katra katra milti hai Katra katra jeene do Zindagi hai, zindagi hai Behne do, behne do Pyaasi hoon main pyaasi rehne do Rehne do na!”