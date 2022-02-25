Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Social Issues
February 25, 2022

Gehraaiyaan And The Hijab Controversy

One should always agree to disagree and live in peace with disagreement but that doesn’t seem to be our case, whether its a movie or what a woman wears.

Rummana Abid

When I open up news/social media sites the past few days (more social media than news), it looks like India and its people are ridden with two controversies.

Both seemingly different but still ironically based of similar roots.

The hijab and the Movie Gehraaiyaan.

There have been cases of some educational institutions in India banning students who wear a hijab, to enter the premises and that seems to be spewing fire on social media.

As always people are either vehemently supporting or not supporting the cause; in this case being the freedom for Muslim women to wear the hijab.

The movie Gehraaiyaan.

Apparently it has invoked controversies too. Infidelity, skimpy (read, athletic) clothes, affair with cousin’s fiancé etc. etc. has been too much for an Indian crowd to digest.

At least for a big chunk of the movie viewing crowd.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

I can say this with considerable surety because a recent post of mine supporting the movie in its concept, faced some unexpected onslaught.

As a country when and why have we got so in intolerant with differences… with ideas which may not be our own?

One should always agree to disagree and live in peace with disagreement but that doesn’t seem to be our case. We are very easily worked up by anything different from our own.

Before I come to the hijab, let me pen down a few words regarding India, a secular India. Secularism was an important tenet for India post independence for a very important reason.

Every person, every community which inhabited India belonged to the one and only identity; being Indian, being Hindustani.

Even if their ancestors had come from foreign lands, they had come many many centuries ago.

People in India whoever they may be, had roots nowhere else except in India.

Hence the freedom to be themselves, to practice what they have been practicing was so important for every Indian.

I am a Muslim and I don’t wear the hijab for reasons which are nothing but personal.

However I stand strong supporting the choice of any Muslim woman who chooses to don one.

As I would stand with any Hindu woman to wear a Bindi or a Mangalsutra, or a Sikh man to wear a turban.

I might never be the Alisha (the character played by Deepika Padukone) in the movie Gehraaiyaan because her choices might never be my choices.

However I would never deem her choices to be wrong.

My biggest strength being an Indian is my ability to who heartedly welcome differences. And I wish all my fellow Indians the same strength.

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Comments

About the Author

53 Posts | 120,661 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
February 23, 2022

Why I Found The Song ‘Meri Jaan’ From Gangubai Kathiawadi Visually Disturbing

In the video, it becomes clear that Gangubai pushes Afshan away multiple times, with the intensity of her push increasing each time. However, he takes her seriously only when she aggressively slaps him.

Upasana Dandona

Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape and sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.

My first ever article on Women’s Web mentioned my teenage obsession with Shanaya Singhania from Student of the Year (2012). Another equally intense infatuation I had while growing up was with Swayam Sheshawat (played by Shantanu Maheshwari) from Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance (2011-15).

Thus, when I found out that Maheshwari would be romancing Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021), I felt excited at the very thought of it. However, all the excitement was soon replaced by frustration when I watched their romantic number, Meri Jaan, which was released on the 21st of February.

Read Full Article
Feminist
February 24, 2022

Stop Glorifying ‘Normal’ Vaginal Delivery At The Cost Of Women’s Pain & Trauma!

“All the pain and trauma will vanish as soon as you see the baby’s face,” women are told. Thus, the entire traumatic vaginal delivery event is sugar coated, overly romanticised.

Rekha Sriram
vaginal delivery

We glorify vaginal delivery, even calling it ‘normal’ delivery as against say, a C section which can be a choice, shaming women who opt for it.

I was throwing up all through the process and was continuously screamed at to push with all my strength. I was getting tired. And the nurses were trying to push the baby out by putting pressure and pressing my stomach. It was 6 hours of terrible pain and torture!”

“The most painful part of labor for me was the crowning. It is a burning feeling.”

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues