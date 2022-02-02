Parents Please Note: Kids Not Taught Empathy & Compassion Are Tomorrow’s Bullies And Abusers

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Everything else can be learnt over a period of time but these values need to be inculcated right from a very young age
Life for children was simpler until a few years ago, but now I see more and more mothers worried about their kids being introvert, not confident, not competitive enough, not vocal, not participating, etc., etc., right from the time they are as young age 2 or even lesser!
Cashing on these sentiments, there are many classes who guarantee (right or left) I don’t know which part of the brain activation, teaching them confident and capable even when they can’t walk or run properly, teach them a vast vocabulary even when they are unable to speak full sentences, and claim to make them the champs of the world.
Hey but wait..I haven’t heard any classes or any demand from parents to teach their children sympathy, empathy, compassion, kindness, inclusion, gender neutrality, gender sensitive! Why..because these are not deemed important in life, winning the rat race is! The child needs to be a “winner” and as many moms say, “not left behind”.
I would be very honest that when my kids were younger and my son an introvert I also used to worry. But then I realized every child has his/her own pace, own inherent nature, capabilities.
Today my son is a confident youngster who can handle any situation and handle people from all walks of life. But more than that I am happy that I have raised my children, both son and daughter, to be compassionate, kind, feminist youngsters. Everything else can be learnt over a period of time but these values need to be inculcated right from a very young age.
We all have encountered kids who are bullies, kids who laugh when a helpless animal is scared of firecrackers, seen kids being rude with elders, teachers and their peers. I have seen many parents believing that these are signs of “smartness” and I really get baffled. Raise them right so that in the future they don’t turn out to be those bullies at workplace, those chauvinist males, those mean women.
Enroll the children in the classes that they would truly enjoy, play and laugh with them as long as you can because before you realize they grow up and are no more infants or toddlers. Focus more on raising them as good humans.
Image source: tung256 on pixabay
