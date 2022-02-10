No Matter What, I Will Not Compromise On My Big Fat Wedding!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Let your answer change from “everyone does it” to “I want a Big Fat Wedding...” and, believe me, that will indeed be your best day ever!!
The wedding season entails a time of joy, plus huge spending woes for an average Indian family.
First of all, I am in no mood to condemn the people who want to spend diamonds on their weddings. Believe me, I am all in for a pretty lehenga myself, but at what cost exactly? Moreover, why this obsession with extravagant spending when we earn not even 10% of what we spend?
There are several other factors to be discussed which we will see today.
I am no less than those celebrities!
First and foremost, our desire to become like celebrities in every way. We look at those wedding pictures and wish for the same. Hardly do we realise that the 50 lakh wedding lehenga of a celebrity is a small part of his/her monthly earning whereas it takes decades for a common man to earn the same.
Bollywood did this to us!
Movies form a very crucial part of this culture. Especially the accelerated trend after Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani and other destination wedding-based movies.
I have ‘The Money’ so only Big Fat Wedding works for me
The ego and the desire to impress relatives, because “society ko muh dikhana hai” (loosely translated to “What will others think about us?”) . Also, spending more than “Sharmaji ka beta’s wedding” (Mr. Sharma’s son’s wedding) phenomenon. Yes! You get it!
Love Marriage? Big Fat Wedding shows approval?
Arranged marriages are a family affair, which creates a cascade of the above-mentioned issues. In love marriages, the guest list already gets reduced due to the stigma, but sometimes the pressure on parents increases, even more, to show that they are ‘happy’ with the wedding and end up spending even more. So, naturally only a Big Fat Wedding…
But why do women want such Big Fat Wedding? I got different and rather weird reasons when I talked to a bunch of my friends and family. Let us observe:
Now, there is just one question I need to ask and that is, why didn’t any of these women say, “because I want it that way”? Are they afraid to be judged? Why will anyone be afraid of that when one knows it’s the right thing to do? Or do people even judge each other for spending so much?
The simple answer is that women from a very young age have heard of fairy tales and stories of strong men on horses rescuing damsels in distress and later living happily ever after. Only that the prince needs to be chosen by the societal norms when it comes to India. The women are shown the dreams of a big happy wedding and not a marriage because, let’s face it, most of us brown people have unhappy and twisted marriages.
Women are told to need and want these things and later they are judged for the same. Some celebrities have chosen to have simple weddings over the Big Fat Wedding, despite having truckloads of money, like Yami Gautam or Rhea Kapoor, but because “sab karte hai, alag mat bano” (everyone does this, why act differently), women rarely get a choice or voice of their own and simply repeat things like a parrot, just the way they hear it.
I dream of a 20k lehenga, for which I have saved enough money. For a wedding, I have been convincing my parents for years to refrain from spending on anything extravagant, unless I am settled and can contribute. From my experience, if you spend more in the marriage setting, you are bound to spend more even later, be it gifts or occasional festivals, or any other ritual.
Personal choice for women in marriages mostly eliminates this element, but recently even laws in love marriages have been demanding.
Recently I came across such a couple where envelopes of ₹1 lakh and gold coins was being asked from the bride’s family, for every family member of the groom for buying clothes! Girls, this is not love, the guy knows your father has money and is exploiting you. In another case, my friend who was getting married to an IITian spent very little with limited guests and her fiancé even offered to pay half for the wedding which her father humbly refused to take.
Girls need to start taking their our own decisions and analyse every situation, be it wedding or job or anything else. We should also learn why we need and do not need to spend on certain things. Extravagance and show-off are why India’s wedding industry thrived even during the COVID pandemic.
I am not saying that spending is bad, but let your income and your soul decide if you even want to entertain hoards of people you don’t even like, to an extravagant wedding where you can’t even eat properly. Let your answer change from “everyone does it” to “I want to do it” and that will indeed be your best day ever!!
Image Source: Amish Thakkar via Unsplash
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Often the test of courage is not to die but to live.. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
And this is what I am truly glad for, that women of today can tell the younger women or their separated/ divorced sisters - you DON'T NEED a man!
And this is what I am truly glad for, that women of today can tell the younger women or their separated/ divorced sisters – you DON’T NEED a man!
Marriage is a patriarchal construct – period.
It was always designed for the unmitigated, unadulterated convenience of – The Cis-het Man.
Kirty Datar, Co-Founder & Chairperson at Canebot, has a thrilling first-hand account of our journey at Shark Tank India. Read on!
Yes, you guessed it right, Milind Datar and I, the Founders of Canebot were one of the 198 finalists out of 62000 Applicants at a 0.3% success rate. A matter of great pride indeed, a reaffirmation that we are taking our venture on the right track.
There have been lot of speculations about Shark Tank India, whether it is scripted, manipulated and if it it worth participating in. Here’s are our take.
From the show, it’s pretty evident that the investment ticket size of the Sharks was nowhere close to the original Shark Tank USA Show. But hang on…you get to know that only after you reach their Mumbai Studio for the final shoot round.
I refuse to be put at a 'disadvantage' just because I'm the parent of a girl. It is time we looked differently at marriage and its traditions.
I refuse to be put at a ‘disadvantage’ just because I’m the parent of a girl. It is time we looked differently at marriage and its traditions.
As an “Indian” mother of a daughter I “must” start thinking about my daughter’s marriage since the birth of my child. When the news of a girl child being born is given in Indian society – the image of lakhs of money given as gift to groom’s family comes to mind, maybe kilos of gold of donation and of course the vidaai ceremony of the daughter who is just a day old in your hands… but is this how it should be in a modern society?
Let me share a little instance with you all – I was sitting with a friend of mine who “fortunately” is a mother of a “boy”, having some normal chit chat over tea.
Why do we, as a society still think that a woman's biggest achievement is getting married? It is time we changed this mindset, and gave our girls their due.
Why do we, as a society still think that a woman’s biggest achievement is getting married? It is time we changed this mindset, and gave our girls their due.
The house was all decked up for the wedding. Bright lights shone in the verandah, loud music and laughter could be heard. Children dressed in varied shades ran around in the well lit garden. The aroma of delicious food and mithai (sweets) filled the air. Today was Roma’s big day- her wedding.
As I entered her house looking forward to being a part of the celebrations, I looked around for her younger sister Riya. She was nowhere to be found. Roma and Riya are sisters, 2 years apart.