Newsmakers
November 9, 2021

Vicky Kaushal Proposed To Katrina With Brownies? Here’s More On Katrina, Alia & Patralekhaa’s Upcoming Weddings!

With the upcoming wedding of these gorgeous Bollywood actresses, we tell you how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina, when Alia & Ranbir fell in love & Patralekhaa's first impression of Rajkummar Rao!

Aditi

Rumour has it that our favourite gorgeous Bollywood actresses are all set to tie the knot in the coming months. As per reports, the film industry’s power couples – Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao & Paralekhaa will be getting married in November/December this year.

The couples have grabbed headlines for their wedding news and plans. We decided to spill the tea on the big fat Bollywood shaadis that are set to take place anytime soon.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal had a Diwali day roka and look forward to a December wedding

While there is no official confirmation on the same Katrina and Vicky were reportedly engaged this Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home. They are rarely pictured together and haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship however the reports suggest that they are headed for a December wedding.

They have shortlisted ‘The Six Senses Fort Barwara’ a resort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.  The wedding festivities will begin from the 1st of Dec and continue till the 7th of Dec.

Katrina has always been fascinated by the culture of Rajasthan. She had attended a Rajasthani wedding a few years ago and had made up her mind that when she decides to get married, it would be in a similar way. She wants to get married like a queen (maharani style as they call it) and wants to adorn exquisite traditional jewellery and bridal wear. They are reportedly going to wear Sabyasachi ensembles on their D-day.

Fans and the paparazzi are eagerly waiting for their wedding and it is already termed as the ‘Wedding of the Year’. Just a few days earlier, news about how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina was doing the rounds. He got dark chocolate brownies made for her and gave them to her. She was surprised to find a ring and a note that read, “Will you marry me?”

Things started to brew between them when Vicky publicly mentioned that he had a crush on Katrina. Following that when Katrina Kaif was on ‘Koffee With Karan’ she went on to say that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was so flattered by her comment that he even faked fainting when Karan Johar told him about the same. Karan Johar is said to have played cupid between the two.

Katrina was recently seen in the Bollywood movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ along with Akshay Kumar, she will be seen in ‘Jee Le Zara’ & ‘Phone Bhoot’ which are in the pipeline. Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming movie which is a biopic on ‘Sam Manekshaw’ who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pak war in1971.

We would like to congratulate Katrina and Vicky and wish them a lifetime of happiness.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor may have an Udaipur wedding

Initial reports suggested that the couple will be getting married this December, however the plan seems to have changed. The two have grand plans for their wedding and that’s why they have decided not to rush into it. So they will now be exchanging their vows next year. They recently took a trip to Udaipur that raised speculations that they want to shortlist it as their wedding destination.

Cupid struck Alia and Ranbir during the shooting of their movie ‘Brahmastra’ and they have been a couple since. They are regularly seen at each other’s family get togethers and holidays. Alia and Ranbir have been staying together throughout the pandemic. She was also seen accompanying him to oversee the construction work at ‘Krishnaraj’- the Kapoor’s plush bungalow.

Alia stood by Ranbir as a rock when he lost his father Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 and she is often seen bonding with his mother and sister. Both the actors have been open about their equation and have publicly expressed their love many times.

Ranbir Kapoor had revealed in an interview that if it weren’t for the pandemic then he would have been married by now to his long-time girlfriend. He also expressed a wish to get married soon and said that he doesn’t want to jinx it by saying anything. Hopefully we should hear an official announcement soon.

They will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which is a big budget sci-fi film. Ranbir was slated to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ however the shoot dates have been postponed to next year. Alia will be shooting for ‘Jee Le Zara’ after she wraps up the shoot of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Pukar’

Although we haven’t heard any official announcement about their impending wedding, we can’t help but look forward to it.

It’s a November wedding for Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao

They have been together and deeply in love for over a decade now. If the buzz is to be believed they planned on a November wedding after Diwali between the 10th to 12th.

According to reports, preparations are already on in full swing in their respective homes. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have always been open about their relationship– they were seen together in the film ‘City Lights’ in 2014. Patralekhaa said in an interview that when she first saw him on screen in LSD, she thought that he was just as weird as the character he played.

Rajkummar Rao later told her that he first saw her in an ad and thought, “This is the girl I am going to marry.” She further stated that as they started working together and spending time with each other-it was magic. They both had a mutual love for cinema; they saw each other through struggles and never gave up. They have been inseparable since they met and have been living together. They often post cute pictures with each other on their social media handles.

Rajkummar Rao might be the bigger star but their relationship is an equal one. One of the articles once mentioned a headline ‘Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend Patralekhaa’ and he immediately retweeted it saying ‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao’!

According to a report, a source close to both of them revealed that they will be tying the knot in a three-day traditional ceremony at India’s Pink City- Jaipur. The wedding will be an intimate one with close family members and friends. They have always been very private about their relationship but  never denied their love for each other. Here’s wishing them ‘A Happily Ever After’!

Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. He was also a part of films like ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Ludo’and ‘Stree’. His upcoming releases are ‘Badhai Do’ and ‘Monica O My Darling’. Patralekhaa has acted in films such as ‘Badnaam Gali’, ‘Love Games’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’.

Here’s wishing these couples their ‘Happily Ever After!’

Image source: Instagram & screenshot from Zee Cine awards

