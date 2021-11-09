Vicky Kaushal Proposed To Katrina With Brownies? Here’s More On Katrina, Alia & Patralekhaa’s Upcoming Weddings!

With the upcoming wedding of these gorgeous Bollywood actresses, we tell you how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina, when Alia & Ranbir fell in love & Patralekhaa's first impression of Rajkummar Rao!
Rumour has it that our favourite gorgeous Bollywood actresses are all set to tie the knot in the coming months. As per reports, the film industry’s power couples – Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif and Rajkummar Rao & Paralekhaa will be getting married in November/December this year.
The couples have grabbed headlines for their wedding news and plans. We decided to spill the tea on the big fat Bollywood shaadis that are set to take place anytime soon.
While there is no official confirmation on the same Katrina and Vicky were reportedly engaged this Diwali at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home. They are rarely pictured together and haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship however the reports suggest that they are headed for a December wedding.
They have shortlisted ‘The Six Senses Fort Barwara’ a resort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will begin from the 1st of Dec and continue till the 7th of Dec.
Katrina has always been fascinated by the culture of Rajasthan. She had attended a Rajasthani wedding a few years ago and had made up her mind that when she decides to get married, it would be in a similar way. She wants to get married like a queen (maharani style as they call it) and wants to adorn exquisite traditional jewellery and bridal wear. They are reportedly going to wear Sabyasachi ensembles on their D-day.
Fans and the paparazzi are eagerly waiting for their wedding and it is already termed as the ‘Wedding of the Year’. Just a few days earlier, news about how Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina was doing the rounds. He got dark chocolate brownies made for her and gave them to her. She was surprised to find a ring and a note that read, “Will you marry me?”
Things started to brew between them when Vicky publicly mentioned that he had a crush on Katrina. Following that when Katrina Kaif was on ‘Koffee With Karan’ she went on to say that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal. Vicky was so flattered by her comment that he even faked fainting when Karan Johar told him about the same. Karan Johar is said to have played cupid between the two.
Katrina was recently seen in the Bollywood movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ along with Akshay Kumar, she will be seen in ‘Jee Le Zara’ & ‘Phone Bhoot’ which are in the pipeline. Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming movie which is a biopic on ‘Sam Manekshaw’ who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pak war in1971.
We would like to congratulate Katrina and Vicky and wish them a lifetime of happiness.
Initial reports suggested that the couple will be getting married this December, however the plan seems to have changed. The two have grand plans for their wedding and that’s why they have decided not to rush into it. So they will now be exchanging their vows next year. They recently took a trip to Udaipur that raised speculations that they want to shortlist it as their wedding destination.
Cupid struck Alia and Ranbir during the shooting of their movie ‘Brahmastra’ and they have been a couple since. They are regularly seen at each other’s family get togethers and holidays. Alia and Ranbir have been staying together throughout the pandemic. She was also seen accompanying him to oversee the construction work at ‘Krishnaraj’- the Kapoor’s plush bungalow.
Alia stood by Ranbir as a rock when he lost his father Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 and she is often seen bonding with his mother and sister. Both the actors have been open about their equation and have publicly expressed their love many times.
Ranbir Kapoor had revealed in an interview that if it weren’t for the pandemic then he would have been married by now to his long-time girlfriend. He also expressed a wish to get married soon and said that he doesn’t want to jinx it by saying anything. Hopefully we should hear an official announcement soon.
They will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which is a big budget sci-fi film. Ranbir was slated to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film ‘Animal’ however the shoot dates have been postponed to next year. Alia will be shooting for ‘Jee Le Zara’ after she wraps up the shoot of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Pukar’
Although we haven’t heard any official announcement about their impending wedding, we can’t help but look forward to it.
They have been together and deeply in love for over a decade now. If the buzz is to be believed they planned on a November wedding after Diwali between the 10th to 12th.
According to reports, preparations are already on in full swing in their respective homes. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have always been open about their relationship– they were seen together in the film ‘City Lights’ in 2014. Patralekhaa said in an interview that when she first saw him on screen in LSD, she thought that he was just as weird as the character he played.
Rajkummar Rao later told her that he first saw her in an ad and thought, “This is the girl I am going to marry.” She further stated that as they started working together and spending time with each other-it was magic. They both had a mutual love for cinema; they saw each other through struggles and never gave up. They have been inseparable since they met and have been living together. They often post cute pictures with each other on their social media handles.
Rajkummar Rao might be the bigger star but their relationship is an equal one. One of the articles once mentioned a headline ‘Rajkummar Rao with his girlfriend Patralekhaa’ and he immediately retweeted it saying ‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkummar Rao’!
According to a report, a source close to both of them revealed that they will be tying the knot in a three-day traditional ceremony at India’s Pink City- Jaipur. The wedding will be an intimate one with close family members and friends. They have always been very private about their relationship but never denied their love for each other. Here’s wishing them ‘A Happily Ever After’!
Rajkummar Rao was recently seen in ‘Hum Do Humare Do’. He was also a part of films like ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Ludo’and ‘Stree’. His upcoming releases are ‘Badhai Do’ and ‘Monica O My Darling’. Patralekhaa has acted in films such as ‘Badnaam Gali’, ‘Love Games’ and ‘Nanu Ki Jaanu’.
Here’s wishing these couples their ‘Happily Ever After!’
Image source: Instagram & screenshot from Zee Cine awards
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard.
Her head pounded so hard that she could actually feel it in every part of her body.
She’d barely slept all night. It wasn’t just the collective sounds coming from next to her – like a bee buzzing around a light source or the rattling of pebbles inside a tin can – AKA her husband snoring all night. The napkin had flooded and needed changing at least three times last night even as she felt constipated and bloated.
Having gone over 24 hours with absolutely no sleep whatsoever, Nisha got up at 5.30am in the morning for yet another day. As she dragged herself to the kitchen to make coffee for her husband, breakfast for him and their kids, and then pack their lunches and send them off to work and school respectively… she felt another spasm hit her hard. And clutched her stomach as she winced painfully.
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It's time to give older actresses their due!
We need more mature and sensitive portrayals of couples with a wide age-gap irrespective of the genders, that are not fetishized or fixated on all things penile. It’s time to give older actresses their due!
As I watched the horror of the remix of the song, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, I couldn’t help but wonder that the song would have been more apt, and nicer with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, her rumoured boyfriend. Or any other actor in her age bracket, for that matter!
Why is Akshay Kumar even in this song when there’s no Raveena Tandon around? The filmmakers could have taken a cue from the inclusive remix of the 90s song ‘Sheher Ki Ladki’ featuring the original pair.
Bollywood's 1st female road trip movie starring Priyanka, Katrina and Alia is finally here! But will it show realities like no loos & bad hair days?
Bollywood’s 1st female road trip movie starring Priyanka, Katrina and Alia is finally here! But will it show realities like no loos & bad hair days?
Did someone say female road trip movie? Twenty years after Dil Chahta Hai and a decade after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara comes the announcement of Bollywood 1st female road trip movie- Jee Le Zaraa! Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, the Farhan Akhtar-directed movie has already seen the internet erupt with ‘can’t wait!’ and ‘finally!’ and many heart-eye-emojis.
This enthusiasm is only natural. With the outside becoming so remote to us because of Covid, a fun, breezy road trip movie with the girls sounds like the best thing ever. I can already expect (and imagine) hair flying in the sun, a scarf fluttering through the wind, and impromptu photography sessions in a scenic spot. BUT how true are these expectations to our reality of a #girlsroadtrip experience? Let’s go through some expectation versus reality scenarios, shall we?
Kangana's Thalaivii is based on late politician Jayalalithaa. From Katrina to Juhi we look at 10 Bollywood actresses who've played politicians.
Kangana’s Thalaivii is based on late politician Jayalalithaa. From Katrina to Juhi we look at 10 Bollywood actresses who’ve played politicians.
Films on politicians and politics are not short in number. But it is not often that we see female characters taking the lead and shining the light on the lives of politicians.
Here are 10 talented Bollywood actresses who have stepped into politician roles and made us applaud them for their performances.