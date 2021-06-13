Best Ideas For Your Dream Bridal Lehenga

While juggling multiple roles, don’t forget you are important too. Make yourself a priority because no one else will with #KhayaalRakhna
In this blog, we will be listing out some of our favorite bridal lehengas, which is suited for all kinds of wedding festivities.
Of the many things that are intrinsic to Indian weddings, fashion has to be a significant aspect. After all, we all have grown up watching Bollywood classics and we have adored our favorite actresses in bridal attires. It is therefore very natural for girls to plan the bridal lehenga, months before the D-Day.
Choosing the right bridal lehenga however can be a quite cumbersome process. Yes, you have to do multiple visits and multiple fittings, which can be really tiring. But fret not, we have got your back. In this blog, we will be listing out some of our favorite bridal lehengas, which is suited for all kinds of wedding festivities. Aren’t you excited already?
If we have to pick colors to represent a bride, then we believe that nothing can beat a classic red and gold combination. A classic red lehenga with golden thread work can never go wrong. We suggest this velvet red and gold lehenga having a jal border for your dream outfit. The geometrical, floral work of zardozi and zari will definitely make you a treat to watch. A perfect outfit to celebrate our rich heritage is right here!
Pastels are a great option for your bridal lehenga, if you are planning a daytime wedding ceremony. They are also very well suited if you have a destination wedding or a beach or a resort venue. So if you are a girl who loves pastel shades, we suggest you this Peach Cream Organza. The breezy peach organza material having embellished floral embroideries makes it the perfect pick for any daylight wedding ceremony. This angelic bridal lehenga is surely a dream come true!
Dreamy peach cream
Identify yourself as a girl-next-door? Then a pink bridal lehenga is the best pick for you. Vivacious, preppy and rooted in tradition, this lehenga becomes a good pick for both daylight and a night-time wedding ceremony. Dabka, zardosi, sequins and nakshi make this outfit a stunner. Wear this with preppy makeup and accessories. A jaw-dropping outfit for real is right in front of you.
For those of you who love western outfits, this red and gold fusion lehenga will definitely capture your attention. Giving the classic red and gold a twist, this bridal lehenga is the best pick, not just for your D-Day, but even for your Sangeet or Reception. The best part, you can recycle this ensemble for any weddings you need to attend later. Sounds like a great investment, isn’t it?
So, what are waiting for? All the lovely brides-to-be, buckle up and get set for your shopping spree.
Image source – Farddin Protik on Pexels
