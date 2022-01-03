40 Quick Fitness Tips For Women To Stay Healthy And Active Throughout The Day

Are you a woman who is trying hard to get in shape but doesn't get time for yourself amidst kids' and family's responsibilities? Here are 40 quick daily tips to help you stay healthy and fit all day long.
I understand that being a woman, your responsibilities are not ordinary. At times, we have to work like superwomen day and night, from handling office affairs to taking care of our kids.
And when you confuse staying fit with eating too little, it becomes even more difficult for you to be consistent in your efforts.
Because it’s a common myth that general health and fitness is something that can be achieved only by going on a special diet that lacks taste and important nutrients.
Well, this is not true! You just need one thing and that is- self-commitment!
Few of them are very useful for busy moms who don’t have time in the morning. You will not have to eat boring food or starve yourself.
You just have to follow a balanced diet, eat and work out as per your body type, plan your diet and exercise routine and be consistent to fit your body.
As a woman, your tasks are different from those of men. You make a difference by multitasking, managing the office and home, giving birth to babies, breastfeeding and performing other high responsibilities. Your body also responds differently to things.
And when your potentials are different, you should not train like men as well. Your training should be different. Plan your training strategies knowing about your potential.
Try a new move. Adding variety to your workout save you from boredom and doesn’t seem like a burden. Despite causing boredom, the same type of workout routine stops giving desired results after a certain period.
According to some pieces of research, women have an advantage over men when it comes to the soreness of muscle. They are less sore than men after a workout. But still, you need to take care of your muscles after workout sessions. Put ice cubes and let them relax.
A side stitch or a side cramp is pain under the lower edge of the ribcage that occurs during working out. So, get rid of it quickly. You may try some breathing or other techniques for it. You should take the advice of your doctor or a trainer if the problem persists.
There’s no such thing called spot reduction. You just can’t lose fat on a specific body part while keeping the rest of the body the same. You’ll always lose overall weight.
But still, focus on upper body strength training exercises. They are an excellent way to shape up your breasts, emphasize your beauty, build a positive body image and make your daily tasks easier.
Indoor exercises are good when you are busy but take your time to go outdoors as well. It changes your mood, inspires you to continue with your fitness routine and lets you spend time with nature.
It is good to be ambitious when planning your workout & diet strategies. But over-ambition and strict strategies are always hard to follow and make you skip the routine often. If you don’t have time, schedule your workouts at weekends.
They could be like jumping a rope, dancing, rowing, running, power walking, cycling, and kiteflying. As I said above you should keep trying to add variety to your workouts to keep your energy levels high.
If you don’t feel like gymming at any time, you can try fun exercises, games or outdoor workouts. The list may include horse riding, swimming, mountain biking, badminton, volleyball, basketball, and any of your favourite sport.
Take the help of your trainer if you don’t know when to increase your exercise. Staying safe is more important. Exercise only when you are feeling well.
Carefully track all your activities: how much you lost from the previous month, how much endurance you increased this month, how you can build endurance fast, how you are going to change your workout routine to get better results and so on. A fitness band can help you in this regard.
There should be a gap of at least 2 hours between the eating time of your main meal and vigorous exercise.
Drink plenty of fluids both before and after exercising.
Add flavour to your food. After a long and tiring day, you want to eat good food that tastes good too. You don’t like to eat healthy and boring food.
So, you can do the healthy seasoning with your food like adding herbs & spices, lemon juice, fruit juice with peppers or healthy snacks (olive oil roasted moon dal) or honey with a handful of dry fruits.
If you are a working woman, there are some special busy mornings when you don’t even have time to eat breakfast and often leave it on the dining table. Skipping your breakfast makes your body consume muscles and store fat for emergencies.
To avoid this situation, fill your bag with fruits & dry fruits every night to eat them in emergencies while travelling to the office.
This is one of the most essential fitness tips for women to lose weight and stay healthy. A woman must eat a proper amount of protein. As it reduces the risk of breast cancer, hot flashes and helps during pregnancy. The protein-rich diet also promotes weight loss.
Therefore, start your day with a protein-rich breakfast. You can go like this: get a combination of 2 protein sources along with 1 carb, or 1 fat source. It will help to aid muscle recovery, refuel your body, fire up your energy, and build a leaner physique.
But be careful and take your protein only from good sources and not from bad carbs.
Don’t change your diet plan too often like going for keto this week and protein next week. Stick to one strategy at least for some weeks to analyze and see better results.
We Indians love spicy food. Don’t we? And you know spices and herbs are great for health. So add spices to your food. But be careful about confusing spicy food with oily unhealthy food.
As a woman, you need to eat everything. You give birth to babies. Don’t be so crazy to get a zero size figure that you are always ignoring fats and carbs. And do you know all carbs and fats are not equal?
Plan your diet plan according to your body type.
Drink green tea or cinnamon tea as your first drink in the morning.
Fitness is assessed in four main areas: muscular strength, flexibility, endurance, flexibility, and body composition. Don’t try it hard to achieve a Barbie figure. As long as you are in shape.
It is not a new phenomenon that Barbie perpetuates an unhealthy body type. Because you require to be severely underweight and malnourished to achieve her physique.
As we all know it aids weight loss efforts. A metabolism-boosting diet with the right workout plan is all that you need.
You are less likely to skip your fitness routine if you invest in a piece of fitness equipment like an elliptical cross-trainer. Because they are going to occupy a place in your house.
Moreover, you will not let your money go to waste. There are fair chances you would use the equipment and this will assist you in staying fit.
Smart fitness wearables like fitness bands, smartwatches help you a lot. So try spending more on them. They will track your activities, sleep, calories and motivate you to exercise more. They also help in monitoring your heart rate, blood pressure, and diabetes.
Set a goal. Try to follow his/her routine. She/he can be your friend, family member, relative or an actor or actress.
Staying motivated is not that easy as it seems to be. You have to do things you don’t like. So, set good motivation quotes as your phone wallpaper, stick them on your walls which would inspire you to keep you going daily.
Do calculation in your mind. How a round of yoga and workout sessions daily is going to help you in older age. And think about what you are going to lose if you do not practice it now.
Remember, Motivation comes from visualizing the healthy outcomes of doing an activity, not from the process of doing the same.
like ignoring self-care, always prioritizing taste over healthy food, thinking you are too old or too young to start the exercise, sitting idle after dinner, not taking baby steps, giving up too early and adjusting with your physique even when you don’t like it.
Exercise makes you happy. It curbs your stress. It pumps up your endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. And happy people don’t easily get depressed. So, if you ever feel lazy going for a jog in the morning, convince yourself you are doing it to improve your mental health.
Never assess your fitness in getting a particular physique only. Pick your physique. That’s the key.
Inspire others to accompany you to your goals. It would save you from boredom.
The right kind of clothes might inspire you to stay in shape. Because they are skin-hugging and warn you to get back to your fitness routine when you put on extra flash on your body.
Replace your running shoes every 300-400 miles. It is good for running safely.
Buy sweat-resistant bras and a yoga sports bra. Sports bras minimize breast movements. They regulate sweat and temperature.
Start again without guilt. If you cheat on your diet & fitness routine.
Detox your body periodically to remove toxins from your body and promote weight loss.
Don’t blindly follow anything. Listen to your body.
Make a daily fitness checklist. It may include which exercise is scheduled for the day and if you have completed it or not or if you have to modify your workout routine.
Checklist: Did you hydrate yourself properly today? Did you have enough sleep, if not, how are you going to manage it all day long? You can try a dose of 15 minutes of meditation to relax your mind. Did you take your healthy morning drink today? And the list goes on.
In search of finding new ways to keep yourself fit, don’t forget to follow the fitness tips you already know: sleeping well, staying hydrated, downloading fitness apps, doing yoga, curbing junk food, midnight snacking, music with work out, and putting weight machine at home.
