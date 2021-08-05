5 Mouth-Watering Vegan Cakes You Can Bake At Home!

Explore the exquisite magic of Alcohol Ink Art. You will learn how to make beautiful abstract art, patterns like ripples and ridges. Learn Alcohol Ink art with Piyusha Vir
Chocolate, red velvet, gluten-free vanilla and more. Bake these delicious vegan cakes at home with easy-to-follow healthy recipes!
Veganism is a diet that leaves out animal products (dairy/honey/meat) for health and ethical reasons. Does going vegan mean forgetting about cakes forever? No way!
Cakes are the most loved delicacy and when they are vegan, they are healthy too. So, here we are with these five delicious vegan cakes recipes that you can bake and enjoy at home!
Who doesn’t love a good chocolate cake? And if it’s healthy that’s cherry on the top! Chocolate cakes are the most celebrated desserts. They are delicious, satisfying, and make everyone happy. This super simple and healthy chocolate cake recipe will help you make your chocolatey treat in a few minutes with even less effort.
Ingredients:
1 ½ cups of whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup cocoa,1 tsp baking soda, ¾ cup jaggery, ½ tsp salt, 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp of vanilla essence, 1 cup coconut milk
Method:
Firstly make sure to preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius and assemble a 30 cm square baking pan with greaseproof paper. Now, get on to mixing all the dry ingredients of the recipe which include whole wheat flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt.
In a separate container mix the vinegar, jaggery, coconut oil, and vanilla essence. Pour the content of this bowl into the dry ingredients gradually. Then, whisk this mixture until all the lumps are dissolved.
Make sure the batter looks even and rich before pouring it into the baking pan. Bake the batter for 30 min, if making muffins set the timer to 20 mins. That’s it!
Decorate the cake the way you want and enjoy the flavour of your luscious vegan chocolate cake!
Recipe source: https://sharan-india.org/recipes/moist-chocolate-cake/
A gorgeous red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting can easily win anyone’s heart. So, let’s get started with the recipe for this mouth-watering delicacy.
1+¼ cups whole wheat flour, ¼ cup corn-starch, ½ teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1+½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 cup brown sugar, ½ cup canola oil, 1 cup soy milk, 2 tablespoons white vinegar, 1 teaspoon vanilla essence, 2 teaspoons red gel colour, 3 tablespoons water.
For cheese cream frosting: ¾ cup raw cashew (soak in hot water for 30 minutes), ⅔ cup coconut cream, ¼ cup maple syrup, ½ teaspoon vanilla essence, 1+½ tablespoons lemon juice, ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, ¼ teaspoon salt
Making the frosting is the easiest part. Mix all the cheese cream frosting ingredients in a big bowl and blend them till the mixture appears smooth and creamy. Chill this mixture in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours and your frosting is done.
Getting on to the cake. Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius and make sure to grease two moulds (6”). Meanwhile, start preparing the buttermilk in another bowl. Add 1 cup milk and 1 tablespoon vinegar for 3-5 min and leave the mixture to curdle.
Sieve both flours, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa powder, and salt in a bowl and whisk them until evenly mixed. Similarly, mix the wet ingredients in another bowl. Now, gradually add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and whisk them until the batter appears lush and smooth.
Transfer the batter to the greased tins and bake it for 30 min. Wait for the cake to cool, then assemble the cake and satiate your taste buds with this creamy, velvety vegan cake.
Recipe source: https://thevegandiary.com/vegan-red-velvet-cake/
Vegan Carrot Cake is a modern representation of India’s most loved dessert, ‘gajar ka halwa.’ This easy-to-try, 1-hour recipe will leave your craving taste buds satisfied.
Ingredients:
2 cups whole wheat flour, 2 cups grated carrots, tightly packed, 1 cup roughly chopped pineapple (or apple), 1-1/3 cup brown sugar (or jaggery powder), A small piece of ginger, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder, 1big pinch green cardamom powder, ½ cup coconut oil, 1 heaped teaspoon baking soda, 2 tablespoon chopped nuts (cashews/almonds/walnuts), A handful of golden raisins, a pinch of salt.
The first thing you got to do is mix grated carrots, roughly chopped pineapple/ apple, brown sugar, grated ginger, lemon juice, raisins, cinnamon, green cardamom powder, and salt. Let this mixture rest for 2-3 hours, meanwhile sieve whole wheat flour and baking powder 2-3 times.
Now, start whisking the above-prepared mixture with coconut oil and chopped nuts. To this, gradually add the flour and keep whisking until the batter looks lush and smooth. Give the mixture a little rest, then transfer it to a greased mould.
Bake the batter at 180 degrees Celsius for 35 minutes. Cool the cake for 10-15min, and you are good to go. Unmould the cake and dive into its sweetness.
Recipe source: https://ofdonkeysanddhokla.com/vegan-carrot-cake-whole-wheat/
On hearing the word ‘gluten free’ people often picture a dry and coarse-tasting cake. But, this recipe if diligently followed can change your perception towards gluten-free cakes!
15 Soft Medjool Dates, 3 tbsp unrefined sugar, coconut, 1 cup water, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp oil, 3/4 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour (use certified gluten-free if needed), or use other flour such as sorghum, amaranth, or more almond flour, 1/3 cup (53.33 g) white rice flour, 1/4 cup potato starch, 1.5 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp spices such as cinnamon for additional flavor.
For Frosting: 1/2 cup non-dairy milk, 2 tbsp sugar for sweetener, 1/2 tsp corn-starch or potato starch, 2/3 cup vegan chocolate chips.
To prepare the frosting, blend the dates, milk, and starch. Prepare a smooth mixture, pour it into a pan and give it a boil on a medium flame. Then add chocolate to the mixture and let it rest for 2 min. Whisk the mixture again, then chill it in the refrigerator for 15-30min.
Preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius and line two 6 inches pans with parchment paper. Mix the wet ingredients in a bowl for 1 min, make them rest for 5 min, then again get back to mixing them 2-3 times. Now, mix the dry ingredients and whisk them well.
Add the wet to the dry ingredients and prepare a creamy smooth batter. Pour the batter into the baking pan and set the timer for 25-28min. Cool the cake and get ready to devour your homemade vanilla delicacy.
Recipe source: https://www.veganricha.com/vegan-gluten-free-vanilla-cake/
Lemon cakes are the best to add a twist to the conventional sugary cake flavours. They are delightful, tangy, and add a freshness to your palate. This 45 minute easy-breezy recipe will guide you through the path to a perfect lemon cake.
8 tbsp vegan butter (at room temperature), 1 cup sugar, ½ cup lemon juice (about three lemons), Zest of two lemons, ¾ cup non dairy milk (I used oat milk), 1¼ cups all purpose flour,1 cup almond flour, 1 tbsp tapioca flour (also called tapioca starch), 1½ tsp baking powder, ½ tsp baking soda, 1 recipe vegan lemon curd, 2 tbsp sliced almonds(optional)
First things first, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then prepare the cake pan by greasing the pan with oil and covering it with the parchment paper.
Now beat the sugar and butter in a bowl and beat them together for about 1 minute. Then add lemon juice and zest, non dairy milk, all purpose flour, almond flour, tapioca starch, baking powder and baking soda to the bowl and whisk until the batter looks creamy and smooth.
Then pour the mixture into the above prepared pan and bake it in a preheated oven for 25 minutes. Then pull out the cake and pour lemon curd on it such that it is evenly spread. Put the cake back into the oven and bake it for 10 more minutes until it’s golden brown.
Wait for the cake to cool, then use a knife to loosen the edges and finally demould your lemon cake. There you go, all set to savour the sweet-lemony delight of the delicious lemon cake.
Recipe source: https://holycowvegan.net/vegan-lemon-cake/
(Image source: Top left corner: www.sharan-india.org, bottom left: www.vegandiary.com, middle top: www.veganricha.com, middle bottom: www.theloppywhisk.com, top right: www.ofdonkeyanddhokla.com, bottom right: www.lovingitvegan.com )
