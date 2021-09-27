Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
Food
September 27, 2021

Did you Know Turmeric Helps Irregular Menstruation & Benefits The Brain? Here are 6 Less-Known Benefits Of Turmeric!

Turmeric or the golden spice is known to cure colds & work magic when applied to skin. But here are six less-known benefits of turmeric!

Muskan Sharma
benefits of turmeric

Turmeric or the golden spice is known to cure colds & work magic when applied to skin. But here are six less-known benefits of turmeric!

We are all aware that turmeric works magic when applied to the skin, but did you know that it also helps to cure fatal diseases like cancer, diabetes, arthritis etc.? Not really, right? The warm yellow and bitter spice has countless nutritional properties. 

Due to the lack of belief in traditional practices, turmeric has lost its popularity among the younger generation. But apart from just being a spice or possessing religious significance, turmeric has scientifically proven medicinal benefits, most of which we are strangers to. So, let us focus on such benefits of turmeric that you would have never heard about.

Did you know this? Turmeric helps in combating irregular menstruation

Due to the workload and stress that the modern lifestyle brings with it, many women experience an irregularity in their menstruation. Well, this can be easily prevented with the help of turmeric that functions as an emmenagogue, a substance that stimulates period blood flow.

Consuming turmeric is a traditional remedy for initiating menstruation by regulating hormonal imbalance.

It’s warmth also has an antispasmodic effect that expands the uterus and causes easy blood flow.

This is why granny always recommended turmeric…It provides relief from pain in joints

You must have often noticed your grandmothers suggesting milk and turmeric for someone who met with an accident, or is complaining of knee-ache, body pain, etc.. This is because of the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in relieving pain and swelling in the joints.

Patients with osteoarthritis are believed to benefit from curcumin and other chemicals in turmeric. Though these practices require more scientific research, one cannot deny that they are effective.

Turmeric has cancer-fighting properties

Curcumin present in turmeric, indeed has exceptional health benefits, one of which includes its ability to fight cancer cells. Some scientific studies prove that the consumption of turmeric works against lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancer.

Other researches even show that turmeric helps chemotherapy to work more effectively. Though research is not yet complete as to prescribe turmeric to cancer patients, the current studies show some possible benefits.

Among other less-known benefits of turmeric? It benefits the brain!

Similar to curcumin, there is another chemical compound that is found in turmeric, called aromatic turmerone or ar-turmerone. Research shows that this substance helps in the healing of the stem cells of the brain.

These stem cells in the brain help us recover from neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s etc. Furthermore, studies have proven that curcumin even helps to improve the memory of patients with Alzheimer’s.

Turmeric prevents type 2 diabetes & can boost effect of medication

Research has shown that consuming turmeric can prolong or even prevent type 2 diabetes in pre-diabetic patients. As curcumin helps in fighting inflammation and maintaining blood sugar levels, it can serve as an effective tool in preventing type 2 diabetes.

Turmeric even boosts the effect of medication and helps in treating type 2 diabetes effectively. Researchers have not yet included turmeric in the prescription of diabetic patients, hence it is advisable to consult the doctor before taking it with any strong medicine. 

Turmeric aids digestion

Consuming turmeric with water, milk, curry or any other form heals our digestive system. It functions as a digestive and carminative, providing relief from gas and bloating issues.

Turmeric also works as a cholagogue increasing the body’s ability to digest fat. Hence, providing relief from digestive problems like heartburn, stomach pain, intestinal gas, diarrhoea etc.. 

These are some among the many  less-known benefits of turmeric. The golden spice even helps in weight loss, inflammation, skin diseases, and depression.

This large list of benefits proves that we must listen to our grandmothers and start consuming this magic spice regularly!

Image source: Photo by Karl Solano from Pexels

About the Author

Muskan Sharma

Muskan is an undergraduate literature student, an avid reader and a writer. Her areas of interest include gender, sexuality and psychology. She feels strongly for read more...

10 Posts

