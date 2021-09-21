Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
September 21, 2021

In A Historic Moment Women Win ‘Best Director’ At The Emmy Awards For The 1st Time!

International awards have often left out women from ‘Best Director’ categories. This is the 1st Emmy Awards where several women won best director in the same year! What made Emmy Awards 2021 extraordinary was that the female directors swept away some of the biggest awards in the drama and comedy categories. This marked a moment […]

Muskan Sharma

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.

International awards have often left out women from ‘Best Director’ categories. This is the 1st Emmy Awards where several women won best director in the same year!

What made Emmy Awards 2021 extraordinary was that the female directors swept away some of the biggest awards in the drama and comedy categories. This marked a moment of pride and honour for women across the world!

Unlike the virtual ceremony of  2020, the Primetime Emmy awards 2021 were held as an in-person event. The awards took place on the Sunday evening of September 19 in Los Angeles. The awards honoured the best in international shows, movies, and performances of the year.

 

At the Emmy Awards, Lucia Aniello won not one but two awards for the comedy series ‘Hacks’…

Starting with Lucia Aniello, who bagged two awards, one for directing the pilot episode of ‘Hacks’ and the other for comedy series writing along with ‘Hacks’ co-creators and executive producers Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs. Further, ‘Hacks’, the HBO max comedy also won the lead comedy actress award for star Jean Smart.

“It’s very surreal. It feels very much like a fever dream,” Aniello said after winning the awards.

Women creatives also swept away awards for writing, including Michaela Coel triumphing writing for a limited series for HBO’s, ‘I May Destroy You.’

“I just wrote a little something, for writers. Write a tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you,” Coel said while accepting the trophy for ‘I May Destroy You’.

Never miss a story from India's real women.

Register Now

Jessica Hobbs won the Emmy award for ‘The Crown’

Jessica Hobbs won for directing the fourth season’s finale episode (War) of the British drama series, The Crown, portraying the dysfunctionality of the doomed marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

“I wouldn’t say we think so much about how they’ll be perceived, but rather the real circumstances for the person at that time,” Hobbs said on being asked about her series backstage.

The last woman director to carry the Emmy award home was Reed Morano for the pilot episode of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘ in 2017. This series is a commendable adaptation of the book, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ written by a Canadian writer, Margaret Atwood. Before this, there was a gap of 20 years after Mimi Leder’s win in 1995 for ‘ER’.

Women are going places!

At the Oscars, there has been a lot of debate about women constantly being left out from the best director categories.

On the other hand, women have a significant history of winning for comedy directing at the Emmys. Amy Sherman-Palladino won for Amazon’s ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel‘ in 2018, while Gail Mancuso won back-to-back in 2013 and 2014 for ‘Modern Family’.

Women are going places, they are powerful and unstoppable. By taking home the Primetime Emmy awards, Lucia Aniello and Jessica Hobbs have served as the models of inspiration and hope for all the women out there.

So women, keep going, fall and rise but never stop because you are capable of doing things that you yourself are unaware of!

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Muskan Sharma

Muskan is an undergraduate literature student, an avid reader and a writer. Her areas of

Learn More

Steps To Landing Your First Writing Job - Want To Be A Content Writer?

Comments

Related articles

10 Inspiring Women From Pakistan: Know Thy Neighbor

Indian women actors

Despite No Filmy Family Connections Or Godfathers, These Ladies Have Made Their Mark In The Movie Industry!

What To Watch This Weekend: The End of the F***ing World And Bird Box

female directors

Can We Say That Indian Cinema Is More Inclusive Of Its Women Directors Than Hollywood?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

special needs
‘My Daughter Is A Young Lady With Special Needs. During Our US Trip She Opened Up, But Is Pushed Into Silence In India’
Women May Use Sex Toys, But Here’s Goss On Men Who ‘Have A Relationship With’ A Life Size Doll!
Rajasthan child marriages
Did Rajasthan Move A Century Back With This Bill On Child Marriage?
A 15y.o. Survivor Can’t ‘Give Consent’ To An Older Man, So How Can A Court Of Law Hold Her Responsible?!

Read about Daadi's recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Best Loved Stories

Adopted Child

Adopted From India: My Story

Did We Forget That David Bowie Was A Sex Offender?

yoga for period pain

6 Best Yoga Poses To Get Freedom From Irregular Periods & Menstrual Pain

virtues of a good wife

Six Virtues Of A Good Wife? Really? Time To Re-Interpret These

5 Indian Women Who Made A Mark In The Field Of Science Pre-Independence

All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues