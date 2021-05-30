A Shoutout To 16 New Women Instagrammers Who’ve Taken Baby Steps To Follow Their Passion

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
These new women instagrammers have made use of social media to present their talent and knowledge in useful ways to make life a little easier for others.
“Whether you’ve been friends since nursery or have only met a few months ago at the yoga class or follow each other on Twitter, mark out your soul sisters and create your own circle of magic with them. Find the time to invest in these relationships not only for their sake but also for yours! I know you are brave and strong.”
A quote from Apurva Purohit‘s new book Lady, You Are The Boss.
We’re lucky that social media can help us find our soul sisters. Sometimes, we may not need to talk with them but can still get enough inspiration from them.
Here’s a shout out the new women Instagrammers who started with their baby steps just now or a few days back.
FitMom Prithika is a certified nutritionist. She not only shares workout routines but also nutrition tips. A look at her account gives us an idea about what to eat, and how to exercise. Her mission is to help 1,00,000 women live a happy, holistic, and spiritual life.
I don’t know whether we can live long with exercise or not, but it definitely adds to our quality of life. So, we can get our daily dose of inspiration to stay fit from this account.
Similarly, there is Nishita at veggie.rao who describes herself as a Corrective Exercise Specialist who speaks of different kinds of exercise, mainly Yoga. There is also Rachana of rachana_yoga who is an ‘authorised sports yoga trainer’ at Thivas Yoga Studio.
People who have kids have two things to worry about the most: how to engage them and what to feed them. Elina Wadia of Momfunda has answers for both. She is certified in nutrition, and gives great advice on what to feed and also how to feed our kids. She also gives advice on parenting, and is a proponent of gentle parenting..
Maitriwoman is run by Dr. Anjali Kumar, who describes herself as ‘Doctor, Gynaecologist, Endoscopic surgeon, Mother, Yoga Teacher, and a Nature lover’. She shares plenty of suggestions and practices for women’s wellbeing, and there’s a number you can call for consultations.
Other accounts to follow for similar content are Dr Aakriti Gupta at doctor_the_healer, and Padmashree awardee and OBGYN Dr Manjula Anagani at drmanjulaanaganiofficial. I am grateful that these doctors are empowering us despite their busy schedules.
If you have started a digital business and want to scale up using technologies you can follow Sanya at sanya_priyadarshni. There are few slightly higher end courses available like HustlePost Academy by Roota Mittal as well, but, if you can’t afford it and want to learn, you can follow Sanya!
Pre-loved party wear closet_punarvi is the brainchild of Telugu YouTuber Sahaja Madhuri. We are aware of fast fashion and its impact on the environment, but it’s not always possible to follow minimalism. We buy one expensive dress for a family celebration, and then cannot make it regular party wear. Here, Madhuri has created a closet to sell and buy preloved party wear that are in good shape. Her team is working hard to maintain the quality as well maintain smooth transaction between the sellers and buyers.
If you’re a budding gardener, you’d love j_plantjournal, the personal account of the journal of plants by Maria Jenifer. It has many helpful tips about taking care of various plants. It also gives us a daily dose of inspiration from a lens of gardening.
Palak Patel’s thechutneylife is a great resource for really simple Indian recipes for the cook who wants to explore more than the ordinary.
For the sports fan, Sanjana at cricsanjana is a youngster from Tamil Nadu who is into cricket, and she is unstoppable. Just watch her at her handle.
Then you have harshibar, a young woman who is a must follow for tips on productivity and tech reviews.
And last, but not the least, for sustainable living in the current times and for the future, follow Soumya at greenfeetcleanfeet and eco-YouTuber Nayana_Premnath, both eco warriors, whose handles have many tips for recycling, up cycling, and taking care of the environment.
