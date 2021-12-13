Does Women’s Identity As Daughters Cease After Marriage?

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
After all, marriage means marriage only, be it for a man or woman. Then why does everything changes only for women, and not men?
The other day when I went for some checkup at a hospital, my details were asked. After saying that I’m a married woman, they asked for my husband’s name and mentioned on it as the wife of. While in the next counter, the details of a male patient is also being noted just like me and they have asked him for his father’s name and written as the son of.
Though I didn’t started any discussion with them at that time, I wondered why is it so, that my identiy shall be with my husband’s name whereas a male person elder than me, though married is identified with his father’s name. I wanted to ask him why he didn’t asked me for my father’s name or asked that person for his wife’s name, just like the way he asked me for my husband’s name.
Does being a married woman alone made all this difference? Marriage happens between two people, a man and a woman, not just a woman getting married to a man. Man getting married to woman or woman getting married to man, both are same. After all, marriage means marriage only, be it for a man or woman. Then why does everything changes only for women, and not men.
People call me as feminist for asking the same. Feminist in a negative connotation. But why is it so that being feminist is seen negative way. I’m not a man hater or someone who supports only women or someone who always speaks against men. I’m just asking, if anyone who see feminists as some negative people or as man haters, can give proper reason or explanation for the differences created just because of gender, woman.
As read somewhere that, there are no specific rights for woman and men separately. Human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights, once and for all. I hope at least now people will understand this and hope there will be a world where people need not fight for their basic rights which are being denied based on gender.
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.
“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.
'Patriarchy' is not just a word; it's a feeling that haunts most modern women all around the world, even more, when they are living in a society that has each and every traditions and social customs based on patriarchal norms.
Growing up, I was surprised by the practices being followed in the name of religion and tradition.
Practices that forbid women to even sit at a common dining table during her menstrual cycle, where she is not allowed to cook food or enter the kitchen during menstruation, practices that talk about the girl child as a commodity that has to be sent to ‘her rightful house’ through rituals like ‘kanyadaan’ and ‘bidai’, that tell girls to be home by 8pm while the male members can loiter and enter home even at 2am, drunk.
How many times do we need to remind people that daughters are not liabilities? That the girl child isn’t some object for which the 'burden' shifts on to another person after she acquires the married tag?
A son is a son all his life. A daughter is a daughter only till the time she gets married.
A popular saying that is usually said in reverse is: A son is a son only till he gets married. A daughter is a daughter all her life.