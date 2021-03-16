On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Feminist > I Don’t Get Why Women Have To Change Their Surname After Marriage!

I Don’t Get Why Women Have To Change Their Surname After Marriage!

Posted: March 16, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

When it is the woman’s parents who have made her who she is today, shouldn’t she be given the choice whether or not to change her surname?

The surname has always been a much-debated topic, especially today since women have begun being independent and getting at par with men. But how is one’s education and independence related to their surname?

Does having the government-issued certificate with their father’s surname give her the identity of being his daughter? Or does it give them the respect they deserve for being who they are?

Our mothers changed their surnames to that of their husbands’ after their marriage without any objections. However, today it has become a topic of great debate in several households where women are questioned for their choice to not change their surname.

Is it really necessary?

Why shouldn’t a married woman be allowed to keep her father’s surname? Aren’t her parents the ones the reason she is whoever she is today?

Her husband and in-laws aren’t doing her any favours by ‘allowing’ her to work and earn. After all, many may claim that they barely have any interest in her salary or other benefits, they do enjoy the financial benefits too!

Recently, I read a post on surnames which got me thinking. The post said that in Valmiki Ramayana, Rama is primarily described as Kausalya’s son and Dashratha is introduced much later. In fact, even the suprabhata that some of us listen to in the mornings starts with the words ‘Kausalya Supraja Rama.’ Rama is basically described and identified as Kausalya’s son. Thus giving more importance to the mother’s role. 

Why must only women do it?

This doesn’t mean that the father isn’t important. However, there is no evidence is any of the scripts I read that says that a woman must change her surname to that of her husband’s after marriage. I am not really sure how and when this started and why has it become a mandatory and default thing to do. 

When it is the woman’s parents who have made her who she is today, shouldn’t she be given the choice whether or not to change her surname? Why must we make it into a debate and cause problems? Or can someone give me a proper and logical explanation as to why men keep their parents’ surnames but women can’t?

When people refer to the Ramayan and Mahabharata for everything, why can’t they follow the same for the situations and issues that are relevant today?

Picture credits: Still from Hindi TV series Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

What Working For A Cause Taught Me About Leadership With Pragya Prasun

Comments

Related articles

Changing Your Surname (Or Not!) Is Your Choice, No One Can Force You

change surname

“Why Won’t You Change Your Surname? Even Priyanka Gandhi Changed It To Vadra!”

Even Today, Why Don’t We Consider Using A Mother’s Name As Part Of Her Child’s?

Let A Woman Stay The Daughter Of Her Parents, Always!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

A Bitter Pill To Swallow, Drishyam 2’s Dark Message Left Me Uncomfortable
‘Your Opinion Doesn’t Matter!’ Most Indian Women Are Told, But Should She Follow This ‘Rule’?
Men Don’t Feel The Need To Discuss The Great Indian Kitchen Coz It Doesn’t Really Affect Their Lives
emergency fund
13 Tips On Why Every Woman Needs An Emergency Fund And How To Build It

1 out of every 4 women suffers from PCOS.

Best Loved Stories

Savita Ambedkar

The Woman Behind Dr. Ambedkar – Why Are Our Women Denied Their Rightful Place In History?

My Fasting Capabilities Are Not A Measure Of My Love For My Husband And Children

It Was As If Marriage Changed Me From Dad’s Princess To The In-Laws’ Personal Maid

bidai

The Tradition Of ‘Bidai’ Is A Social Evil That Violates Women’s Constitutional Rights

These 5 Inspiring Women Aren’t Afraid To Follow Their Passions And Create Their Own Legacies