Daily Routine Of A Lazy, Irresponsible Woman!

My husband returns home tired after working & travelling. I, like other working women, return home refreshed after enjoying full day at office!
I am a working woman and mother of a 2 year old daughter. People say I am irresponsible and lazy because I have a house-help.
Yes, I’m irresponsible and don’t have any work. Except checking what groceries needs to be refilled and ordering them for home delivery, washing my and my husband’s clothes, drying and folding them, getting the work-wear clothes ironed, keeping clothes in place, cleaning bathrooms and toilets, changing bedsheets, dusting windows occasionally, hand washing my daughter’s soiled clothes in hot water, bathing my daughter twice, feeding my daughter breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Rest other work like cooking and house cleaning done by the house-help and my husband takes care of getting fruits and vegetables from the market every week. So I don’t have any work except those few mentioned earlier.
Whether paid or unpaid for their work, I believe all women are working women, trying to keep their homes hygienic, organised and get everything done for their families like cooking, laundry, house and bathroom cleaning, etc.
Weekends or any other holidays, working men always feel privileged to rest for they have been working at office everyday, least realising the fact that women at home never have any weekends or holidays. Instead they have extra work on those days, as everyone in the family expects something special to be done on holidays.
I would always remain thankful and grateful for my parents for having made me personally and financially independent. For I always believe whatever we are today, is just because of our parents. By giving birth, they gave us a chance to live and do something to create our identity.
Being a mother of a 2 year old daughter, who hardly sleeps 3-4 hours ever since she is two months old, I feel myself positively that God has so much faith in me that he knew that I’m capable enough to handle her, being able to manage at home and office.
People comment that having a maid cum babysitter, appointed by my husband for my help as they feel it to be, I don’t have any household work and that I’m irresponsible. Ours is a nuclear family owing to my and my husband’s work place. Myself, my husband and my daughter live in one place.
To all those who comment that I don’t wake up early in the morning because of which, sometimes, my husband has got to keep rice (as he eats curd rice in the morning) for cooking on the stove himself, a very herculean task to do, all by himself.
My husband returns home too tired after working and travelling from work place to home. I, like many other working women, return home refreshed after enjoying full day at office. So I always prefer to take care of my daughter as being a mother, she is my responsibility, so that my husband gets to sleep peacefully and will be able to go for office next day.
Yes, I’m too lazy to wake up early in the morning and can wake up only at 8 am for I’m habituated to sleep along with my daughter between 3-4 am every night and always get disturbed several times ever since she was a baby. Thankfully, recently she is going to sleep by around 1 am.
But there are times, even recently, when I slept at 5 am, woke up around 8 am, woke up my daughter, fed her breakfast and got ready for office. My office being nearer to my residence, I get time to go home and feed her lunch. So as they said I’m too lazy to wake up early but it’s ok for me as after all my laziness isn’t affecting their lives. Also I’m too lazy so I just help my domestic help/maid in cooking and preparing lunch box for my husband instead of giving him the previous day’s food or asking him to have meals at his work place happily.
So my dear fellow people who call me being irresponsible, lazy and having no work at home to do… yes, truly, I don’t have any work to do. As I already mentioned, except these few things, rest all would be taken care of my loving husband and maid.
Least bothered about what others say about me, I love being lazy, irresponsible and having no work at home, leaving everything on my maid cum baby sitter, just the way I have been since my daughter has born.
Image source: Still from MTR Ad
'Dr Saloni will take care of everything,' my MIL said. My cowardly husband refused to go against his mother’s wishes. I was left to fend for myself!
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
“What you call love is actually possessiveness. You made all my decisions for me. I would probably be happier without you in my life,” Revant screamed!
Revati’s life had changed when, after ten years of being an only child, her parents brought in a stranger into the house. She had looked at the young boy who had wide, frightened eyes, and she had fallen in love with him on sight. He was small-made and a lone tear hung below his eye as he looked around at the huge house with its crystal chandeliers and eye-catching artefacts.
Ma had hugged him impulsively.
“Come here, little one! Meet your sister, Revati!”
‘Chalu, lazy, these people are greedy.’ Last weekend at a birthday party, the ladies sat together and started talking about their house-helps.
Last weekend I, along with my five year old, was invited to his friend’s birthday party. As the kids got busy in their play room, all the ladies sat together and started talking. Some of these were working women, some were housewives and some were work-from-home moms. They all were educated, wearing expensive branded clothes and flashing their expensive smart phones.
House maids or helpers are the lifeline of Indian households but how are they treated?
There was Radhika, then Manju, then her sister Anju, Sajanoor and now we have Chavvi. These names might vary for everyone but it’s a usual story that we have house-helps existing in Indian cities and towns (even villages). And so has been the story of my house where house helps have come and gone. Some stayed for longer duration than the rest, and some came and were quickly gone.
What is it that makes them so special in Indian homes? They become even more important if we are talking about the homes of working women. Why is it that today the mere word, ‘House-Help’ starts up a conversation that is longer than women discussing their marital issues, children troubles and nagging mother-in-law problems. Call her ‘Bai’, ‘Kaamwali’, ‘Aunty’ or anything – her absence shatters the very functioning of a house in India, and she for that matter knows it well. (more…)