Contributing Our Part By Switching Over To Biodegradable Options In Feminine Hygiene

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
It’s our duty to contribute for the well being of the environment by looking at the biodegradable options and our feedback after using might help.
Menstruation, a very common biological phenomenon in women and the very reason for the existence and continuation of the life. Yet it is often considered a topic which cannot be discussed openly even in this age of globalisation, women empowerment and equality.
There have been several myths surrounded regarding menstruation and hygiene, sometimes relating it to the religious activities. Limiting the opinions over religious activity to ones personal opinion, awareness has to be created over the hygiene and environmental impacts.
Now a days, there are many alternatives like sanitary napkins, tampons, menstrual cups etc., both disposable and reusable variants available in the market and one can chose based on their physical and financial comfort and purpose.
Apart from this, the other and often most forgetting aspect is the disposal of these wastes. There are several myths surrounded in the disposal of these wastes. Technically, these are mostly made of non decomposable plastic and non compostable materials. Many people even are not aware of the biodegradable options available in the market. Globally, these sanitary napkins are contributing a major portion, several tonnes to our much debated plastic waste.
At this time where the whole world has been struggling to deal with this huge problem of plastic or non decomposable and non decompostable waste, and looking for alternatives, it is time that awareness has to be created over the possible biodegradable options available in the feminine hygiene too.
As women, we can’t afford to stop using the commercially available sanitary napkins which are making women’s life easier and comfortable, but it is possible that one looks at the biodegradable options available and young entrepreneurs too shall try innovatively in manufacturing commercially and biodegradable options. It’s our duty to contribute for the well being of the environment by looking at the biodegradable options and our feedback after using might help the present manufacturers know about the pros and cons and suitable improvements which can be made environment friendly.
Image source: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
It Is Time We Started Saying, ‘I Bleed Red And I Am Proud Of It!’
Sustainable Menstruation: The Big Elephant In The Room That Needs To Be Talked About
From Sustainable Menstruator To Menstrual Educator: What I Learnt Beyond Just ‘Hygiene’
For World Menstrual Hygiene Day, We Bring You Sinu Joseph Breaking The Taboo
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!