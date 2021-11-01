She Went Through 3 C-Sections, But Did She Have A Choice?

If the first child is a girl, the daughter in law is forced to go in for a second one saying it's definitely going to be a boy this time. What happens if it's a girl? She's asked to go in for a third one!
If the first child is a girl, the daughter in law is forced to go in for a second one saying it’s definitely going to be a boy this time. What happens if it’s a girl? She’s asked to go in for a third one!
Unbearable pain! Pain from the stitches due to C-section- not for a week, not for a month, rather went on almost for two months!
I couldn’t move much, couldn’t feed my child, couldn’t change sides while sleeping, without screaming out in pain.
Though it’s almost 13 years now, I am still filled with dread thinking about those days. Thanks to this pain I never thought of going in for a second child.
I was left dumbstruck when I heard one of my acquaintances had a third C-section! How could she? How did she? And why? So many questions started to flood my mind.
Ah… of course, the family wanted a boy! She has two girls and now without a boy who would carry forward the family legacy! An educated girl like her, she too fell prey to their pathetic demands.
Luckily for her, she gave birth to a boy, what if it was a girl? And at what cost! Doctors had clearly told her after her second daughter that she cannot go in for a third C-section, yet the family did not pay heed. They were completely okay even if her body went through all the torture, the cuts, and the pain, rather did they care about it at all!? For them, their khandaan ka chirag was more important than their daughter in law.
She cries in front of me, complains about how her back aches, how her stitches hurt, how it’s so difficult to take care of three children, how no one listened to her, including her husband!
This is just one of the innumerable stories we hear on daily basis, especially here in India. It is really sad, that even though man has reached the moon and now soon Mars, yet people are still living in the same old world where son is a must.
Women who give birth to two daughters are cursed, are looked down upon, by none other than other women themselves! Is it her fault that she gave birth to a girl child?
If the first child is a girl, the daughter in law is forced to go in for a second one saying it’s definitely going to be a boy this time. What happens if it’s a girl, she’s asked to go in for a third one! Does she have a choice?
Two of my neighbours went in for their third child. Young, educated women opting for three children in today’s age, it’s beyond my understanding. One of them was threatened by her mother in law that she would get her son married elsewhere for the want of a male heir. She didn’t have a choice but to go in for the third child, that too C-section!
One of my friends went in for a third child after 11 years of gap, her eldest daughter was 14 when she gave birth to her third daughter. Who guarantees the third one is going to be a boy? But did she have a choice?
Aren’t daughters enough?! In fact, they’re more than enough. They take care of their parents as much as the sons would. But the society thinks otherwise.
Nobody ever thought about the mother who had to bear the C-section scar, the scar for life. They were too selfish in fulfilling their lame wishes.
And for her, did she have a choice?
Dear readers,
After going through the immense pain from my C-section, I was completely sure I wouldn’t go in for a second child and I’m really happy with my decision for many reasons.
But I’m really saddened by the way things haven’t changed even today for so many women. It’s a sad state of affairs!
What are your thoughts? Do let me know in the comments section.
Published here first.
Image source: a still from Ghost Stories
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A writer with a passion to write real life heart warming tales.
Read my blogs to know more about me, see you there : ) read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Recently a relative called me. She asked, “where is your daughter in law?” I said, “she is visiting her dad.” Immediately the question cropped up, “then who is cooking and taking care of you?”
Recently a relative called me. She asked, “where is your daughter in law?” I said, “she is visiting her dad.” Immediately the question cropped up, “then who is cooking and taking care of you?”
A simple incident shocked me and made me think over how we all are affected by the patriarchal society.
I was shopping for my son’s wedding when my driver casually asked me, “How is this girl? Is she good at house-keeping and cooking?”
It's always women who are entrusted with elaborate meal preparations & rituals. But we also want time off during festivals. Have mercy on us too, society!!
Twenty years into my marriage and I still detest going to my in-law’s house to celebrate any occasion.
It is not because I am against festivities. I just dread the monotonous & physically exhausting activities that women are continuously expected to do.
It is always the women who are entrusted with the elaborate procedure of preparing the sumptuous meals for those occasions. I was brought up in a family that did not have gender discrimination in engaging in culinary chores. So I found it bizarre how women were expected to slog in the kitchen while the men of the house got to enjoy the latest movies that were being telecast on the different channels.
She cried in the labour room because she had given birth to a daughter. She cried again after she gave birth to her second child, a boy. Because now she would no longer have to face their taunts.
She cried in the labour room because she had given birth to a daughter. She cried again after she gave birth to her second child, a boy. Because now she would no longer have to face their taunts.
With every passing day, she was praying harder. This time it had to be a boy. God had to bless her no matter what. Never before had I seen her like this, at least not until she had her first child – a girl.
Motherhood hadn’t come easily to her. Many skilled doctors, expensive medicines and painful injections later she was able to conceive. The birth of the child I thought would bring back that long lost smile of hers.
A social worker witnesses young girls' dreams shattering due to regressive norms; social change is slow indeed.
A social worker witnesses young girls’ dreams shattering due to regressive norms; social change is slow indeed.
I work in the social sector. The organisation that I work for, works in the field of education for underprivileged children in the semi-rural outskirts of Jaipur. Apart from training teachers, community interventions, and preparing material for teacher trainings, my most favourite part is working with the adolescents, especially girls.
In the community where we have our schools, most of the children come from households which are not from an affluent section of society. The area is semi-rural with very blurred lines, not defining where the urban college campus or that posh society ends and the village hamlets with cattle and mud walled houses begin.