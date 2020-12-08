Blessed With A Girl Child? “Start Saving The Gold Now!”

When ‘well-wishers’ insist that parents of a girl should start buying gold right away, they are actually calling your daughter a liability.
It’s a saying that gold or diamonds – is what a girl or a woman is most fond of. Is that true for all? Well, in that case, I am an exception here.
Some say that if you get loaded with a kilo of gold at a wedding or a function, then you will figure among the eminent folk of the city. On the contrary, I yearn for ornaments which are easier to carry and look graceful and suited to my personality. My choice, my way.
Yet again some say, “It’s a future saving in the form of investment.” However, I am a woman who prefers to spend the same fund on a family vacation or if investment is to be considered, then I prefer to invest in mutual funds or a fixed deposit.
My focus here is not about the investment portfolio by the way, as I know all of you may comprehend it better these days. Then why am I talking about ‘gold’ and ‘girls’?
Let me take you on a little rewind to the days when I was blessed with an angel in my life in the form of a girl child.
“Girl child…Congratulations!
“Pari aayi hai!” (You have an angel)
“Beti toh nasib walo ko milti hai.” (Only the fortunate ones have a girl)
” Ek beti toh honi chahiye.” (Every family needs one girl)
“Ma ki saheli hoti hai betiyan.” (A daughter is a mother’s friend)
And the last punch line!
“Beti aayi hai, sona jama karo abhi se.” (You have a girl, start saving up the gold now!)
The first four statements were additionally followed by the last punch line. So, the so-called well-wishers meant to say that you should start bothering about accumulating wealth because you have given birth to an angel-cum- liability. The irony is, the same punch line never came to me when I delivered my first child, who happened to be a boy.
When I visited my native place with my two munchkins, a few relatives started to brainwash me with their great thoughts and knowledge about the investment involved in the wedding of a daughter. The same punch line tore my ears and finally, I started responding to them with respect.
“I am not sure if my daughter (who was just 3 months old then) will prefer marrying or will want to lead a professional life exploring different parts of the country as an independent woman.”
“I am not sure if gold will be the criteria of 21st-century families for tying the knot of their son with a partner.”
“I am not sure if my daughter would love to be loaded with gold to showcase her identity.”
“But I am pretty much sure that I need to be logical and reasonable about my savings for my children’s education and future and I have a portfolio professional who is the father of the family.”
This thought of ‘Gold and Girl’ is the seed which results in a harvest in the minds of people who consider the daughter, indirectly, as a liability. Wearing gold is an individual choice and it’s just a precious metal. Gold does not defines anyone’s beauty or personality.
Image credits Getty Images/Via Canva Pro
