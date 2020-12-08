Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Feminist > Blessed With A Girl Child? “Start Saving The Gold Now!”

Blessed With A Girl Child? “Start Saving The Gold Now!”

Posted: December 8, 2020

When ‘well-wishers’ insist that parents of a girl should start buying gold right away, they are actually calling your daughter a liability. 

It’s a saying that gold or diamonds – is what a girl or a woman is most fond of. Is that true for all? Well, in that case, I am an exception here.

Some say that if you get loaded with a kilo of gold at a wedding or a function, then you will figure among the eminent folk of the city. On the contrary, I yearn for ornaments which are easier to carry and look graceful and suited to my personality. My choice, my way.

Yet again some say, “It’s a future saving in the form of investment.” However, I am a woman who prefers to spend the same fund on a family vacation or if investment is to be considered, then I prefer to invest in mutual funds or a fixed deposit.

My focus here is not about the investment portfolio by the way, as I know all of you may comprehend it better these days. Then why am I talking about ‘gold’ and ‘girls’?

Let me take you on a little rewind to the days when I was blessed with an angel in my life in the form of a girl child.

Start saving for her wedding…

Girl child…Congratulations!

Pari aayi hai!” (You have an angel)

Beti toh nasib walo ko milti hai.” (Only the fortunate ones have a girl)

Ek beti toh honi chahiye.” (Every family needs one girl)

Ma ki saheli hoti hai betiyan.” (A daughter is a mother’s friend)

And the last punch line!

“Beti aayi hai, sona jama karo abhi se.” (You have a girl, start saving up the gold now!)

The first four statements were additionally followed by the last punch line. So, the so-called well-wishers meant to say that you should start bothering about accumulating wealth because you have given birth to an angel-cum- liability. The irony is, the same punch line never came to me when I delivered my first child, who happened to be a boy.

Gold or not, it will be her choice

When I visited my native place with my two munchkins, a few relatives started to brainwash me with their great thoughts and knowledge about the investment involved in the wedding of a daughter. The same punch line tore my ears and finally, I started responding to them with respect.

“I am not sure if my daughter (who was just 3 months old then) will prefer marrying or will want to lead a professional life exploring different parts of the country as an independent woman.”

“I am not sure if gold will be the criteria of 21st-century families for tying the knot of their son with a partner.”

“I am not sure if my daughter would love to be loaded with gold to showcase her identity.”

“But I am pretty much sure that I need to be logical and reasonable about my savings for my children’s education and future and I have a portfolio professional who is the father of the family.”

This thought of ‘Gold and Girl’ is the seed which results in a harvest in the minds of people who consider the daughter, indirectly, as a liability. Wearing gold is an individual choice and it’s just a precious metal. Gold does not defines anyone’s beauty or personality.

Image credits Getty Images/Via Canva Pro

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Be A Successful B2B Writer

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Parents And The Girl Child

The Bride From Kerala Who Refused To Be Gold Plated

smart investment decisions

Ladies, Make Some Smart Investment Decisions In The New Year!

Pregnant For The 1st Time, I Want A Daughter. Why Does Everyone Consider This Strange?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

The Fabulous Lives Of Women Over 40
The Gaali Project
The Gaali Project, Paving The Way To Gender Equality, One Liberating Cuss Word At A Time!
Despair And Pain, Or Warmth And Happiness; I Believe A House Feels These Too…
Education Is The Biggest Form Of Empowerment For Every Little Girl With Big Dreams!

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

single woman in India

Yes, I Am A Single Woman In India! Any Problems?

You Don’t Look Like A Mother – Is This A Compliment Or A Stereotype?

These 10 Bollywood Inspired, Offbeat Saree Draping Styles Will Give Your Usual Saree A Makeover

Sex = Female. Status = Married. Address = Kitchen. Do You Know ‘Her’?

domestic abuse survivors

Leaving An Abusive Marriage Is Hard. The Stories Of These 6 Women Are Revealing