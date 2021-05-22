Womanhood In Me Inspires Me!

Muse of The Month Stories are Up! Read All Our Winning Stories Here.
In our lives, we are constantly inspired by the people we come across, we admire them, learn from them. But, our will to remain motivated is what matters the most.
Inspiration is an ever-going process for an energetic person. It is not restricted to any period. You get inspired several times throughout your life journey and you too become a source of inspiration for others, as well.
There are eminent women who are protagonists in their endeavours to get inspired by. But for me, I get enlightened by many women who were actually around me, as I can feel affiliated with them. A person can be the same but inspiration differs. Your disposition makes you feel inspired.
The intellectual girl, who was the clincher in my batch, in my school days has stimulated me to focus and be disciplined in my studies. She had mastery in all the subjects and answers to all queries were at her fingertips. My inner will and vitality have inspired me to be a scholar like her.
The beautiful and gorgeous girl in my college hostel has shown me that studies are not the only priority. A woman’s strength is in her elegance as well. The way, she carried herself has revamped me from a tomboy to a girlish identity. Inspired by her, I earned the perfect package of beauty with brains.
Professional life exposed many challenges to me but the one right in front of me was my guide, project manager. At such an early age, being a single mother, she was so victorious. She was a magnificent leader who knew how to got the best out of employees, a humble person, a one-woman show. My ambition pulled me and inspired me to become like her.
A mother of three children, living in the outskirts of the city, with almost no amenities, managed her family to the best. She gave her whole life to her children and made them the finest personalities. She loved her responsibility, then and now.
Age is just a number because she, at the age of 60, can do what people at 16 probably can’t do. She has great skills to do what she dreams. She is my biggest inspiration to become an optimistic mom. She is none other than my” Mom.” My motherly feeling inspires me to be a great mom like her.
I get inspiration from my friend who gets her curvy figure back in months after delivery. My love for myself inspires me to get back, what I have relinquished.
I am inspired by a woman who strives to be an entrepreneur as a way to forge an identity after being a mom. I admire her direction to achieve the same.
I look up to senior women who live their life flawlessly leaving all burdens behind, going for a world tour with sexy friends. I wish to subsist in the same life in my old age.
I am in awe of my maid who is always cheerful even after gets beaten by a drunk husband. She inspires me to be a fighter and believe in God.
I have come across many women in my life who have energized me, in one way or another. I think we inspire each other. Someone gets inspiration from me, and I get inspired by others. But the biggest factor of inspiration is our own soul. My inner self always inspires me to do my best.
Image source: https://www.thirdsector.com.au/nations-failing-women-gender-equality/
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Sagarika Sahoo has done MBA and M.Com and pursued her career as a lecturer.
“I Am Extremely Inspired By Sylvia Plath And Virginia Woolf”: Bijaya Biswal, Author Of The Month, August 2017
The Lady With The Glass Eye: Inspiration Is All Around Us
This 76 y.o Japanese Woman Traveller Does Not Let Her Husband’s Distaste For Travel Hamper Her Style!
#InspiredByWomen Who Follow Their Inspirations (Sponsored Video)
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!