Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Relationships
October 28, 2021

One Of Life’s Greatest Dilemmas…When To End A Relationship & When To Stay!

When to end a relationship? Relationships are like bread n butter, they could be like rajbhog or French macaroons too. Like food, they can turn sour, bitter or even rotten!

R&S
end a relationship

Relationships are like bread and butter. Or maybe rice and daal. Yes they could be like the Rajbhog or French macaroons too, but the ones that are in and out of our lives, don’t have the ‘wow’ factor; at least not on a daily basis.

Nonetheless they are essential, and they are good for us. They keep us healthy (mentally, emotionally and even physically! ); they keep us alive and keep us going. However, relationships too, like food,can turn sour or bitter or even rotten.

Be it between friends, siblings, professional colleagues or husband-wife – relationship dynamics are bound to change. People change, the environment which supports a relationship changes and as a result the bond changes, sometimes for the better and want it or not, sometimes for the worse. In such a situation how do we know when to stay or when to quit?

When to end a relationship that comes with commitment or attachment is its own kind of beast!

(R says)

Relationships either come with commitment or attachment or a little of both or a lot of both!

Each is a kind is its own beast to kill I guess, when it comes to calling quits.

Relationships which come with just ‘commitment’ could be something with a colleague; someone you see everyday. And if the colleague is someone you just can’t stand, it’s tough to even be cordial.

However in most jobs, we don’t work in silos. Sometimes to get work done, one has to approach that person. I guess these are the times where we either put on a ‘facade’ and if that’s not possible, quit the job. To me these are the easiest kind of relationships to quit or handle, if need be.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

Then the relationships which come with ‘attachment’. Friends fall into this category. Friends are one of the very few relationships which are completely our own choice. And a friendship doesn’t come with a signed contract or the bond of ‘blood’.

Hence on the face of it, they seem to be the ones where we have the most choice. To stay or to leave. However calling quits here might still not come easy! There is a history of time spent and memories built. A part of us might refuse to accept that the same person whom we loved and adored and just not good for us now.

If the bond has gone sour due to misunderstandings, an effort to express why one is hurt to the other person, should always be taken…

But if that does not help, then it’s always better out than in!

Relationships, like most important things in life, take work!

(S says)

Wish it were that easy to end a relationship! And you can be sure the scars still remain…

I think relationships, like most important things in life, take work. Especially the ones that matter. Getting in (or out) may be the easier part.

Making relationships work, even thrive…that’s harder.

People change with time. As close as two people may be in the relationship, the challenges they face would be completely different. Life happens. And people emerge completely differently out of it. Expecting the relationship to remain the same is asking too much.

If at such a time maybe all the person who changes wants is the one person to stand by them forever…whom they can take for granted always. That may be harder for the other person to deal with at such a time. Then what is one to do? Asking them to ‘stand by them’ sounds well and good, but harder to implement. And as you reach a breaking point…the relationship reaches a breaking point too.

But that’s life isn’t it?

As time passes, wounds would heal. Perhaps one day your paths would cross once again, either unknowingly or deliberately.

And if then you choose to re-enter that relationship again, I suppose only then was it meant to be…

 

Relationships are shades of grey… shades of pink, purple blue and red as well!

(R says)

That is an amazing point S…if one chooses to re-enter that’s when it was meant to be…

 However what if you end a relationship, where you’ve been with the person for a long time and then it falls apart? A spouse or a relationship which has seen lots of winters (and springs and summers ); a relationship which while it lasted was a lot of commitment and attachment involved. Can that ever be revived if paths ever cross again? 

I guess only time can tell. Relationships, like people themselves, are way more complicated than black or white. They are shades of grey. Shades of pink, purple blue and red as well!

And well, as the cliché goes, ‘It’s not the destination, it’s the journey!’

Image source: Still from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Comments

About the Author

R&S

We are an author duo who love writing together. We have written a couple of books together, Tete a tete with R&S and Anu and Isha. read more...

8 Posts | 7,442 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

The Magic Mindset : How to Find Your Happy Place

Social Issues
October 26, 2021

When I Got Covid, My Husband Had To Cook & Realized The Effort To Make Just ‘Dal Roti’!  

Earlier my husband would say, 'Arey! What is there in making dal-roti? It's so simple.' After he had to cook everyday when I was ill, he has stopped saying that to me!

Shakun Shukla

“Arey! What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?” A handful of dal (lentils) and two rotis! This is the story of every woman and no one seems to understand. 

Some time ago, after a shopping spree, my husband and I entered the house, exhausted. I had just about kept all the bags aside, when my husband said, “I am very hungry, can you make something.”

I looked at my husband in amazement and thought, ‘He had just had food, how did he get hungry again so soon?’

Do I not feel tired?

My husband, as if he had read my face, said, “Arey! You know that my stomach is not filled with outside food. Just make dal roti. What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?”

‘Is this the way dal (lentils) and roti are made?’ The thought came to my mind. ‘After all, I also went along and now I am tired too.’ I was also getting angry at myself that after all, I had spoiled the habit of everyone in the house.

Read Full Article
Short Stories & Poetry
October 25, 2021

I Watched My Mother As She Cried Secretly, Then Wiped Her Tears And Got To Work With A Smile…

Nirmala disconnected, and turned to speak to Amma. But she was long gone. Once more, the poor kitchen utensils were bearing the brunt of Amma’s temper.

Ujwala Shenoy Karmarkar

Nirmala disconnected, and turned to speak to Amma. But she was long gone. Once more, the poor kitchen utensils were bearing the brunt of Amma’s temper.

The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women. 

Ujwala Shenoy Karmarkar is one of the winners for the October 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Himanjali Sankar commented, “The age-old connection between a mother and daughter is explored poignantly through an exasperated love, which is often seemingly angry and impatient, that a daughter feels for her mother and the way she comes to make peace with it. A story set in Covid times that puts us in touch with the importance of love, connections and gratitude in a non-preachy, very real way.”

Nirmala grimaced as she picked up her cup of tea. It was cold and had a greasy film over it. Her class had lasted two hours, and she had been talking continuously for most of it. Her back was aching and her throat was sore.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues