Craving Vada Pav, Golgappa, Kachori? Here Are Easy Recipes To Bring Yum Indian Street Food Home!

During pandemic we’re missing the fun of enjoying our favourite Indian street food. With these amazing recipes, we can bring these yum snacks home!
Indian street food ranges from spicy snacks to mouth-watering sweets. It’s a culture in itself with flavorful spices, myriad textures and yet maintaining the quality of simplicity.
The best form of comfort food, it can really help one get over a bad day or elevate a happy one. The best part is, you can still get that Indian street food taste, right at home! Here are some recipes that you can try out to make these delicious street foods.
A Mumbai dish we all love! The batata (potato) vada and the garlic and green chutney are simply to die for!
If you want to make Vada Pav at home, Cook With Renu has a great recipe for you! With step-by-step instructions and accompanying pictures, you can be sure to make this scrumptious street food in the comfort of your home.
Find the recipe here.
Who doesn’t love Pav Bhaji? It is filling, delicious and full of so many flavors and textures! And the best part is, it is served with lots of butter.
Want to make Pav Bhaji all on your own at home? Swasthi’s Recipes has a recipe that you must try. Her recipe also tells you how to make homemade Pav Bhaji masala!
Golgappa, also known as Pani Puri and Puchka, is one of India’s most popular street foods. The teekha and meetha pani take these fried, stuffed puris to a whole new level.
We all have fond memories of gobbling Golgappas as quickly as we can before the seller places another one in our cup. This dish can be made at home, right from scratch, with Hebbars Kitchen’s recipe.
Aloo Tikki is everyone’s absolute favorite! A side of spiced yoghurt and green and tamarind chutney alongside, transports us to a whole new world.
If you want to make this tasty Aloo Tikki at home, you have to check out the recipe from Whisk Affair. Her tips and tricks mentioned as part of the recipe will guide you towards making the perfect Aloo Tikki!
Kanda Bhaji is a dish that is so simple to make yet absolutely delicious. On a rainy day, it is customary to enjoy it with a hot cup of chai.
If you are looking to make this great evening snack, this recipe from Dassana’s Veg Recipes is a must try!
Chole Kulcha is a famous street food from Delhi. The combination of these kulchas (flatbreads) and the yummy gravy is heavenly.
You can learn to make Chole Kulcha from scratch with this recipe from Spice Your Life and be sure to bring those street food flavors home.
Kachori is made with various fillings like moong dal, peas, potato and onion. It is often enjoyed with aloo subzi, chutneys or yoghurt.
If you are looking to make these crispy delights, you must give this Khasta Kachori recipe from Manjula’s Kitchen a try!
Kothu Parotta is a flavorful, wholesome delight. This dish is often enjoyed with raita or tastes great all on its own.
Never tried Kothu Parotta before? It is time you do with this delectable Kothu Parotta with egg recipe from Sailu’s Food that can ensure you get the street food taste and flavors right!
Image source: Still from Daawat-e-Ishq
