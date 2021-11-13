Enjoy Children’s Day With These 5 Family-Friendly Shows & Movies!

From 'Stanley Ka Dabba' to 'Anne With An E', here are our top 5 recommendations for family-friendly shows & movies that you can enjoy on Children's Day!
November 14, known as Children’s Day across the country, marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It is a day to celebrate children- the beacon of innocence & hope for this world!
Movies and shows are an important part of every kid’s life as they serve as a lens to the outside world. The media that they are exposed to engages, entertains and influences them in many ways. So, if you are looking for family-friendly shows & movies to watch on Children’s Day, here are some delightful recommendations!
Based on Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic ‘Anne of Green Gables’, Anne With An E is the story of Anne Shirley, an orphan who goes on to live with the elderly siblings, Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. The 3 season-series is known to touch upon several important topics such as gender equality, proving itself to be relevant in the current times. The protagonist Anne, a bright young girl, is a delight to watch and a very inspiring character as well.
This is one of the most wholesome and family-friendly shows ever. Interestingly, people loved ‘Anne With An E’ so much that they put up billboards asking Netflix for a 4th season!
‘Anne With An E’ is available to stream on Netflix.
Stanley Ka Dabba is a memorable Bollywood film and centres on a vivacious boy named Stanley. Unlike his other classmates, he never brings his own lunch-box triggering his greedy teacher Verma sir who refuses to let him come to school until he carries his own dabba. This emotional tale is a one of innocent friendships and nostalgic school days. It’s emotional and funny, leaving a lasting impact on whoever watches it.
‘Stanley Ka Dabba’ is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Brave, an animation film, follows the life of Merida, a rebellious and courageous teenage-princess with flaming orange hair. She has to fight against an evil curse after she disrespects an age-old tradition. Merida’s personality in the film is one that departs from the usual, fairy-tale princess as she proves herself to be more than a symbol of beauty and grace. The movie also revolves around the nature of mother-daughter relationships.
‘Brave’ is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Christmas is around the corner and this movie is perfect for some fun family watch!
Every kid is curious and excited about Santa Claus and Klaus seeks to satisfy that curiosity. The cute film delves into its own version of the back-story of Santa himself. With themes of kindness and friendship and delightful animations, Klaus is a movie that is a must-watch.
‘Klaus’ is available to stream on Netflix.
What happens when a spy joins hands with a tech-genius to save the world? Well, to find out, you must check out Spies In Disguise! Full of action and swag, this simple animated film makes for an interesting watch for every kid and conveys the message of non-violence.
‘Spies In Disguise’ is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Image source: IMDB
The Bollywood version of us Down-Vindhyans in Meenakshi Sundareshwar lacks the earthiness, that lived in flavour; feels more like a designer dressing up with a few exotic herbs thrown in, you know, just for the heck of it.
In these difficult pandemic times, reading Anne Frank's 'The Diary Of A Young Girl' gave me hope & strength to pursue my passion!
Lockdown weekends are movie weekends, and you want to watch some family friendly movies together. Here's a handy list for you!
