This Diwali, Try These 6 Recipes Of Vegan Indian Sweets From Gulab Jamun To Rose Basundi!

This Diwali (it's also World Vegan Day), try out these recipes of vegan Indian sweets including gajar ka halwa, malai barfi & coconut laddoo!
It’s Diwali time & that means homes filled with the heavenly smell of sweets like lalebi, malai barfi and so on. While these sweets normally are made with loads of ghee and other dairy products, it is possible to make them vegan & healthy too. On this Word Vegan Day, we bring to you 6 recipes of mouth-watering traditional vegan Indian sweets!
Gulab Jamun for sure is the most irresistible sweet in any festival season. It’s the perfect sweet after a spicy Indian meal.
If you are looking for a simple vegan recipe for Gulab Jamun, this recipe from Cook Click N Devour is a must try! The addition of sweet potato elevates this dish to the next level. One of the yummiest vegan Indian sweets that’s sure to put you in the festive spirit!
Find the recipe here.
Basundi is a favorite sweet for many of us and while traditionally made with plenty of milk, you can make it vegan as well!
Make a delicious vegan Basundi this year with this recipe from Cookilicious! The tips and tricks mentioned will help you prepare the perfect Basundi!
Who doesn’t love Gajar Ka Halwa? Piping hot halwa topped with some nuts is a comfort food for many of us.
Of Donkeys & Dhokla has got a great vegan recipe for you to try. Try out this recipe for a yummy Gajar Ka Halwa made with cashew ‘mawa’!
We all crave and enjoy a rich, creamy Barfi in all its flavors. But did you know that you can make this delicious Indian sweet vegan too?
If you want to make a classic Malai Barfi at home, this recipe from Vegan Richa has got you covered! The recipe is vegan & also gluten-free and soy-free!
Crispy, sweet and delicious! Jalebi is that sweet we all make sure to have on our platter during Diwali.
This time, try this recipe from ‘Cooking With Sapana’ for a quick vegan Jalebi. All you need is a few simple ingredients and you can make this dish at home!
Laddoos satisfy our sweet cravings any time of the year. They are usually a part of every home’s festive preparations.
If you want to give your Laddoos a vegan-twist, this recipe from ‘Vegan Richa’ is just what you need. These easy Coconut Laddoos are a great addition to your Diwali preparations this year!
Image source: From the blogs mentioned above and Canva
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Everyone settled down in their seats. By some chance, I ended up sitting with Uncle Brajesh. The fateful night of my life for which I've always curse myself for being so ignorant, so naive, and so childish.
*Trigger warning: This has graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
Knock! Knock!
“Anybody home?” Uncle Brajesh cranes his neck from the slightly ajar door. “Who is this beautiful young lady?”
It's always women who are entrusted with elaborate meal preparations & rituals. But we also want time off during festivals. Have mercy on us too, society!!
Twenty years into my marriage and I still detest going to my in-law’s house to celebrate any occasion.
It is not because I am against festivities. I just dread the monotonous & physically exhausting activities that women are continuously expected to do.
It is always the women who are entrusted with the elaborate procedure of preparing the sumptuous meals for those occasions. I was brought up in a family that did not have gender discrimination in engaging in culinary chores. So I found it bizarre how women were expected to slog in the kitchen while the men of the house got to enjoy the latest movies that were being telecast on the different channels.
A search for gluten free recipes throws up food options that do not, unfortunately, cater to the Indian food sensibilities. Here are 10 recipes that you must try, then!
A search for gluten free recipes throws up food options that do not, unfortunately, cater to the Indian food sensibilities. Here are 10 recipes that you must try, then!
Gluten sensitivity, the latest buzzword, has become quite a hype currently, and many people who favour adding organic foods to their diet, and are careful about holistic health and fitness, also go in for gluten free food.
However, while there is a glut of gluten free recipes in the western world, there seem to be very little that is compatible with a typical Indian diet. Consequently here I present these wonderful, easy to make gluten free recipes that will not be out of place in an Indian kitchen!
From chocolate-cashew 'nutella', peanut butter to hazelnut spread, try these super-healthy & yum nut butter recipes at home!
From chocolate-cashew ‘nutella’, peanut butter to hazelnut spread, try these super-healthy & yum nut butter recipes at home!
Nut butters is the buzz word among healthy eaters. Why? They are packed with nutrients and anyone can make them at home! For vegans and health-watchers, they are a great alternative to dairy-based ones. You can spread them on breads, rotis or even eat them on their own!
Nut butters are great for both kids and grown-ups. However, store-bought ones can be quite expensive and often contain preservatives and additional sweeteners. Fret not! We have got you covered with some amazing vegan nut butter recipes that you can try out at home!