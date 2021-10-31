Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
October 31, 2021

This Diwali, Try These 6 Recipes Of Vegan Indian Sweets From Gulab Jamun To Rose Basundi!

This Diwali (it's also World Vegan Day), try out these recipes of vegan Indian sweets including gajar ka halwa, malai barfi & coconut laddoo!

Haamsini Sridhar

 

It’s Diwali time & that means homes filled with the heavenly smell of sweets like lalebi, malai barfi and so on. While these sweets normally are made with loads of ghee and other dairy products, it is possible to make them vegan & healthy too. On this Word Vegan Day, we bring to you 6 recipes of mouth-watering traditional vegan Indian sweets! 

Delicious Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun for sure is the most irresistible sweet in any festival season. It’s the perfect sweet after a spicy Indian meal.

If you are looking for a simple vegan recipe for Gulab Jamun, this recipe from Cook Click N Devour is a must try! The addition of sweet potato elevates this dish to the next level. One of the yummiest vegan Indian sweets that’s sure to put you in the festive spirit! 

Find the recipe here.

Rose-flavored Basundi

Basundi is a favorite sweet for many of us and while traditionally made with plenty of milk, you can make it vegan as well!

Make a delicious vegan Basundi this year with this recipe from Cookilicious! The tips and tricks mentioned will help you prepare the perfect Basundi!

Find the recipe here.

Gajar Ka Halwa With ‘Mawa’

Who doesn’t love Gajar Ka Halwa? Piping hot halwa topped with some nuts is a comfort food for many of us.

Of Donkeys & Dhokla has got a great vegan recipe for you to try. Try out this recipe for a yummy Gajar Ka Halwa made with cashew ‘mawa’!

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Malai Barfi

We all crave and enjoy a rich, creamy Barfi in all its flavors. But did you know that you can make this delicious Indian sweet vegan too?

If you want to make a classic Malai Barfi at home, this recipe from Vegan Richa has got you covered! The recipe is vegan & also gluten-free and soy-free!

Find the recipe here.

Instant Vegan Jalebi

Crispy, sweet and delicious! Jalebi is that sweet we all make sure to have on our platter during Diwali.

This time, try this recipe from ‘Cooking With Sapana’ for a quick vegan Jalebi. All you need is a few simple ingredients and you can make this dish at home!

Find the recipe here.

Fudgy Coconut Laddoo

Laddoos satisfy our sweet cravings any time of the year. They are usually a part of every home’s festive preparations. 

If you want to give your Laddoos a vegan-twist, this recipe from ‘Vegan Richa’ is just what you need. These easy Coconut Laddoos are a great addition to your Diwali preparations this year!

Find the recipe here.

Image source: From the blogs mentioned above and Canva

Comments

About the Author

14 Posts | 9,618 Views

