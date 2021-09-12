Make Snacking Interesting With 6 Super-Easy Nut Butter Recipes!

There is always pleasure in knowing where your food comes from, and how it is grown and nurtured. Read more about Daadi’s recipes with my own easy cooking hacks from fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
From chocolate-cashew ‘nutella’, peanut butter to hazelnut spread, try these super-healthy & yum nut butter recipes at home!
Nut butters is the buzz word among healthy eaters. Why? They are packed with nutrients and anyone can make them at home! For vegans and health-watchers, they are a great alternative to dairy-based ones. You can spread them on breads, rotis or even eat them on their own!
Nut butters are great for both kids and grown-ups. However, store-bought ones can be quite expensive and often contain preservatives and additional sweeteners. Fret not! We have got you covered with some amazing vegan nut butter recipes that you can try out at home!
By Sharmis Passions
We all love peanut butter! It comes in various forms, from crunchy to creamy and you can have it with all breads and add it to your desserts!
This recipe is what you need to make your own peanut butter. The ingredients required are: whole peanuts with skin (2 cups), powdered jaggery (2 tablespoons), cooking oil (2 tablespoons) and salt (1/4 teaspoons)
How to make:
For this recipe, you have got to first roast peanuts in a pan.
After removing the skin and the center part, the peanuts are grinded in a blender and the jaggery and salt are added as mixture starts to take form.
After grinding it again and once it turns a sticky consistency, oil is added (half of it) and then some more later. Grind it till you get a creamy butter!
Nutella is everyone’s absolute favourite. You can make it healthy, yummy and vegan too with cashews!
Ingredients needed for this recipe are: 2 cups of roughly broken cashews, 2/3 cup pf roughly chopped vegan dark chocolate, 2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil and a generous pinch of salt.
The cashews are roasted with a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of oil in a preheated oven, at 170 degree celsius, for 12-14 minutes, with occasional stirring.
After they have cooled down and are just a bit warm, they are grinded in a mixer jar.
After they become creamy (ideally takes 4-5 minutes), 1-2 teaspoons of coconut oil are added to further smoothen the mixture.
Chocolate is added in a stainless steel bowl and 2 cups of water are heated in a saucepan. The bowl is placed in the water and the chocolate will melt uniformly with some gentle stirring.
Now, chocolate is added to the cashew butter and blended a little, till a creamy texture is arrived at. Your chocolate cashew spread or vegan nutella is ready! (You can experiment and try this with hazelnuts as well!)
By tarladalal.com
Hazelnut is a healthy nut, rich in vitamins and other nutrients. A delicious form you can enjoy it is hazelnut butter!
All that you need is 1.5 cups of hazelnut, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder and ½ teaspoon of sea salt.
Hazelnuts are baked at 8 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180 degree Celsius.
After they have cooled down a bit, they are blended in a mixer till a smooth consistency is achieved for about 2-3 minutes.
Cinnamon and sea salt are incorporated and the mixture is a blended again for a little bit.
Yummy hazelnut butter is ready for you to indulge in!
By Namrata Edward, Vegan First
Cashew butter is pricey to buy from a store but easy to make at home. It is a great addition to desserts like cookies and an alternative to your spreads.
Here is a recipe for you to try out! All you need is two ingredients: cashew nuts (1 cup, roughly chopped) and salt (a pinch).
This recipe involves only three steps.
Firstly, the cashews need to be dry roasted for 6-7 minutes until they turn golden brown.
Next, a pinch of salt is added and the cashews are allowed to return to room temperature.
The cashews are then grinded in a mixer jar for about 5-7 minutes till the smooth texture is reached. The cashew butter is then ready!
By Yummy Tummy Aarthi
This recipe is quick and only needs ingredients which you will for sure, find at home.
1 cup of almonds are powdered in a blender.
1 tablespoon of brown sugar and a pinch of salt are incorporated and blended again.
1 (or more) tablespoon of oil is added till a smooth consistency is arrived at. And there you a delicious almond butter!
This recipe is very simple and requires only one ingredient: 4 cups of desiccated coconut.
Two cups of coconut are added into a mixer and blended till smooth.
The remaining coconut is added subsequently till the same texture is arrived at.
Coconut butter is ready!
