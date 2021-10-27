My Friend Was Touched Inappropriately By Her Fiancé’s Friend…But She Doubted Herself!

I salute my friend’s fiancé for supporting her. I realized that many women end up doubting themselves when faced with an inappropriate touch!
In a recent incident, my friend was touched inappropriately by her fiancé’s friend. She faced a huge dilemma even after facing her harasser. The dilemma was: did she somehow give him a ‘green signal’ to harass her?
When I dug deeper, I found out that there were many women who end up questioning themselves when it comes to facing an inappropriate touch.
Many times, women don’t even realise they are being harassed unless it is pointed out by someone else or years after the incident. I salute my friend’s fiancé for helping her in every way one can, but this is not always the case. As a person who has seen this happen with relatives and family friends, I rarely see anyone taking the girl’s side. We can shout as much as we want on social media but alas, we get turned into a meme or are called ‘feminazi’.
And this is not just the case of men not calling out harassers but even the women keep up with this tradition. Society tends to give justifications for inappropriate touching. Some examples include:
Let me talk about some incidents from some women I know.
Now, in all these incidents, where was the signal? The girls told their parents as well but no one listened. Was the signal her body? Or her friendliness as a kid? Or her going to take a nap? And in almost all of these incidents, the girl has been blamed.
People say that girls are known to cry and turn the argument in their favour. If it is deemed so wrong, then what happens when the culprit cries and victimises himself? Why do we believe the guy then? Because men don’t cry? Dude, everyone cries as a child. They grow up and the crying reduces. But many of you might have seen your friends, irrespective of gender crying and not crying.
What do we need to do? Well for starters, let’s take some scenarios:
Then, what is the only signal that exists? Under no pressure on the girl, when she tells the guy that she wants to get physically close! Nothing else! Stop ruining a whole new generation by making them believe stupid norms And more importantly, girls & women, stop questioning yourselves on these so-called ‘signals’.
Babies get harassed! Kids get harassed! Adults get harassed! Old people get harassed! Period.
Let’s stop blaming the harassed and start calling out the harassers instead!
This strange love story reminds me of Princess Diana when she gave an interview about Prince Charles - "There were three of us in this marriage!”
This love was flawed and broken the way only we humans know how to break things with our ego, pride, insecurity and complexities!
Where do I even begin to tell the story of how deep a love can be, how it transcends time, place and people. Perhaps this is a story about how women are their own worst enemies. Either way it is a story that tells us how frail, fragile and fraught we are as humans and how much we hurt each other.
This love story began when I was two years old. Growing up in India in a culture that wove love stories like Laila Majnu, Heer Ranjha and the epic symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, into the very fabric of our existence, love was always an integral part of our lives.
One such love story was of a boy and a girl who were neighbours. The boy, an athlete, artist and a poet, found his muse in this shy, thoughtful and in her own way poetic girl, who seemed to worship the very ground he walked on. Her face could be found in all the paintings he created, and her name in every poem he wrote. The girl called him Sagar, which means ocean, symbolizing his all-encompassing love for her.
Everything thing was going well; their wedding date was being finalized, till the boy’s older brother who was a doctor in the same little town, got accepted into Stanford Medical School to do his MS.
Earlier my husband would say, 'Arey! What is there in making dal-roti? It's so simple.' After he had to cook everyday when I was ill, he has stopped saying that to me!
“Arey! What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?” A handful of dal (lentils) and two rotis! This is the story of every woman and no one seems to understand.
Some time ago, after a shopping spree, my husband and I entered the house, exhausted. I had just about kept all the bags aside, when my husband said, “I am very hungry, can you make something.”
I looked at my husband in amazement and thought, ‘He had just had food, how did he get hungry again so soon?’
My husband, as if he had read my face, said, “Arey! You know that my stomach is not filled with outside food. Just make dal roti. What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?”
‘Is this the way dal (lentils) and roti are made?’ The thought came to my mind. ‘After all, I also went along and now I am tired too.’ I was also getting angry at myself that after all, I had spoiled the habit of everyone in the house.
While denying bail to a rape accused the Himachal Pradesh HC commented that a lack of struggle by the survivor is NOT consent, only 'unequivocal voluntary agreement' is.
Recently, Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Himachal Pradesh High Court denied bail to a man accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. “No does not mean yes, it does not mean that the girl is shy, it does not mean that the girl is asking a man to convince her, it does not mean that he has to keep pursuing her. The word NO doesn’t need any further explanation or justification,” stated the Judge.
A lot has been said over the past few years about the importance of consent with regard to physical intimacy or even physical touch. Even though awareness has been created by these conversations,, archaic social conditioning, created by repulsive beliefs like “Ladki ki a main hi haan chupi hain” (a girl’s no, has a yes hidden in it) is still alive and well, supported actively by pop culture in the country. We still do not understand that there is no such thing as non-consensual sex, – it is rape. Period.
On 17th December 2020, the accused Suresh Kumar allegedly offered to drop the survivor, who was a ‘friend’, home. On the way, he started touching her inappropriately, to which the girl objected. Despite the clear NO, he did not stop his advances, and allegedly raped her.
Why are all the princesses in fairy tales so dependent on the men? Isn't it time to change the narrative and have empowered princesses?
There’s a reason I do not like fairy tales is because women are portrayed as delicate individuals needed to be rescued. It’s like even before the story starts, women’s power as a fierce entity capable of taking on the world is dimmed. More so, it gives out the wrong ideas to the impressionable minds of young girls.
But everywhere you see – movies, animation, children products, the female is depicted as a princess and the male a warrior. Have you ever seen a product line catering to young children where the woman is portrayed as a warrior?
This is the society we live in and many women grow up with weird expectations from men and notions about themselves. That is ,unless of course life shows them the correct way to be.