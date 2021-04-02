On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
  1. Home > Relationships > Honeymoon Phase & 3 Important Stages Of A Modern Relationship

Honeymoon Phase & 3 Important Stages Of A Modern Relationship

Posted: April 2, 2021

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny

Every relationship goes through four stages and these stages are quite important to understand your relationship and your partner. 

Have you read the novel ‘2 States by Chetan Bhagat? That book told. us about love marriages in India – that the girl and the boy have to love each other. But the families also need to love each other and the girl and the boy!

Have you ever wondered what happens before the marriage in serious relationships? Let’s divide these into stages. There are four stages to this and let me tell you about these four stages in detail.

The first is the ‘Honeymoon’ stage which is closely followed by the ‘Understanding’ stage, followed by the ‘Ever-lasting’ phase. And all this is completed with the ‘Ultimatum.’

Now let’s look at each of these stages individually!

The honeymoon period

This is the start of the relationships. Perhaps at this time, there’s a lot of love and dedication and a certain sweetness that attracts everyone around them. It also manages to annoy their single friends.

The couple might separate a little from their single friends due to all the extra time they devote towards each other. And also because their single friends might feel ignored by them and their partner.

The understanding of it all

This is probably the most tedious and nerve-racking phase that leads the couple in the process of getting serious. In the first phase, they promise marriage but what follows this is the realisation of whom they are going to marry. This is accompanied by a lot of fights and accusations, leading a few couples to even breakup.

The couple who value relationships over the ego and self-respect over relationships may choose different paths if they realise the person isn’t right for them. Two people with similar egos may find it difficult to co-exist and exit peacefully, which is the ultimate good decision for them both.

This is usually the time for people to adapt and grow together while learning more about each other. It helps them understand if they want to continue being together.

However, two types of couples are able to live up to this phase – the ones who have no other option or want to show off their relationship to others. The other type is the couple who, I believe, are the real serious ones and choose to ignore their silly dupes for each other.

They even go back to their friends after they have ignored each other.

The ever-lasting love

After stage two, most of the couples are usually much more evolved and they accept their little fights as a phase of life. They try to control their emotions for the sake of their well-being and even try and ignore their egos. 

This can be looked at as a positive step towards the marriage vows. Giving up one’s bad habits for the other’s sake might be difficult, but at this stage, couples will find it easier to get things done.

They might even meet a lot of their friends and family at this stage.

The ultimatum

If you’ve passed the three stages, it might lead you to any one of these – everlasting love or the realisation that you want to separate. The first one is the most likely scenario after you’ve come this far.

As a couple, if you’re able to pass these three phases and decide not to get married due to the disapproval from your parents/relatives/friends, please, don’t do that. Be it a love or arranged marriage, if you want to live by your choice, do that.

However, try not to end your relationship at phase one just to get married since life is not a bed of roses. You need to get past these phases to have the best time of your life. Thus, struggle is important for every stage of a glorious life ahead.

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Pyaar Ka Punchnamaa 2

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Dr Arushi

Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..

Learn More

How Women's Participation In Politics Can Help Advance Gender Equality

Comments

Related articles

signs of a cheating partner

7 Tell-Tale Signs That Tell You If Your Partner Is Cheating

8 Ways To Live A Happily Ever After Marriage

How I Went In For An Arranged Marriage But Unexpectedly Found Romance!

avoid intimacy

Do You Find Yourself Avoiding Intimacy, Emotional Or Physical, In Your Core Relationships?

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

5 Ways In Which Women Aid Patriarchy And Need To Stop Doing It
Why We Readily Applaud The Sacrificing, Good Bahu In Pagglait
A Feminist Tale Of Naming Our Daughter That Revealed Surprising Things About Ourselves
Sanya’s Sandhya Giri Taught Us That True Grief Is Honest, Hitting In Unexpected Ways

1 out of every 4 women suffers from PCOS.

Best Loved Stories

We Need To Call Out All Shades Of Patriarchy Not Just Overt Domestic Violence

thappad review

Is Thappad Really A Feminist Movie, Or The Same Disappointing Gaslighting?

The Sexual Violence Of Flashing, And The Problem With Saying, “It Could Have Been Worse!”

Take That Step Forward NOW, Towards An Essential Pleasure

Raising A Confident Daughter: 6 Positive Ways To Raise A Daughter

""