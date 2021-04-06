As A Girl Who Bleeds Red, I Can Empower & Uplift Others With My Strength!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Trigger warning – This post mentions domestic and physical abuse which may be triggering to survivors and certain audiences.
I bleed red to procreate,
Another universe I carry in my womb,
To contribute positively to the world,
Showing my gratitude for bearing me too.
I wear red to boost myself,
My courage and confidence determine me,
And, I shouldn’t lean on others,
For inspiration and approval.
I also bleed red when you beat me,
Violet, blue and black also follow,
Yet, I don’t surrender to your whimsical demands,
For my indefinable energy doesn’t let me so.
I dare to colour this world,
With the red of my own self,
My being, a separate entity,
Irrespective of your expectations.
In this red mingle other colours,
The bubbly and optimistic yellow,
And, the fascinating and enthusiastic orange,
Lighting up the worlds of others too.
I can be saintly or a witch,
With my soothing and red eyes,
Bewitching and captivating,
I can wreak havoc when I choose to.
Judge me not, therefore,
You’ll forever be baffled,
For I am me, and it won’t suit you,
I’m irreplaceable, and that makes me happy.
Like blood groups, I may differ,
Yet, the common string binds us,
We, women, know how to uplift,
Empower and inspire others as well.
Picture credits: Still from Whisper’s #BreakTheSilence campaign on YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
