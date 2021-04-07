As I Turned Twenty Five, I Learnt Lessons From My Own Life!

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
As I turned twenty-five, I recalled memories from my past. Every lesson that I have learned makes clear sense now, which no book ever told.
I turned twenty-five
I decided to make decisions less indecisive,
with all cautious thoughts and attention
And I started seeing my life enliven,
Since then 3 years have passed and every morning I wake up in order to take new lessons and the older ones just to recall,
I took a yellow and black taxi,
which drove me to that Jamun tree
Where I left my initial five years of childhood,
Turning the pages of my recent novel I refreshed me playing with my grandpa’s beard,
All the good teaching of his, now make sense to me and make me more clear,
Thinking this I parked my car,
where my family is now preparing to make me bride,
I then took the elevator,
the moment it shut it doors, I recalled my cathartic pride
of struggles and pain showed like a see-saw
And then I opened the door with my hands and it seemed a little more struggle
I belonged to that future where everything is mechanised
Amidst of hand opening lifts and automatic things to real-time lovers to passionate one night stands,
I left my home to see the unseen places as a friendless wanderer
where I learnt most of the lessons without any chalk talk
To make all adjustments and not just to crib that my milk ain’t have bournvita
which no book can tell
keen observation and becoming a Sapien who only craves for life, love and laughter.
And also keeping the kid inside alive,
from now mostly I should behave like a senorita.
In my timeline before I touch thirty.
While opening the door of my time machine I find a way to bejewel my pride, courage, hard work to the next shore where my future will shine bright.
Pic Credit – Unsplash
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers
