What Was Given Us Here We Shall Keep

Posted: March 28, 2021

I do believe in miracles and I am the one indeed; water falls of regrets no more sullied these eyes!

Felt isolated
loveless
because I believe in this
I don’t want to change
for them,
you,
or anyone
I love myself the way I am!
fat,
dark,
disfigured
or
thin like melting butter on a warm bread.
I want to live first the way I have been born.
You said this and that
growing up
I thought everyone is not a liar
if I am black
I ain’t no normal
I wear a crown of thorns of taunts and not ready to flaunt
In fear I tried,
applied creams and serums,
Yet my melanin was stubborn as a charcoal spot on a pedestrian.
I had no shame but not a warrior too,
Every time,
I had grafted a new hope I was given facials and traumatic ways of improvement and scopes,
My pain was for sale to which I had no one to barter
I was dark and so inexpensive no one wants to grab
I wanted to slit at once in die and reborn,
Or wanted
to rewrite my stars
Hell no!!!
why I am like them?
I do believe in miracles and I am the one indeed.
Water Falls of regrets no more sullied these eyes!
Oh lord!
What you gave I will retain,
As
what was given as here we shall keep…

Image source: JillWellington on pixabay

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers

""