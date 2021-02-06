A Villanelle Of The Night…

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds.
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
I urge to start dancing on your tunes,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the cloud,
The creaking, the howling of the dark make me feel unbowed,
Your hands moving like slippery sunsets by the afternoons,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
Your satin touch makes me feel like a butterfly so proud,
Searching the purple island in the scorching heat of June,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds,
Tonight all his angels are becoming my shroud,
With me, they’ll listen to the lullaby of monsoon,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
Jacuzzi and jasmines are making secrets slithering too overcrowd,
Playfulness under the plush hues is an ultimate boon,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds,
Belly of thunder is the outturn of the collision profound,
The collision of fiery mercury with icy Neptune,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds.
Image source: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers
13 Tried And Tested Things You Can Do To Get Your Child To Read
Signed Up For A Reading Challenge? Here’s How To Achieve Your Reading Goals In 8 Steps
My 10 Year Old Twins Can Read, But I Think Reading Aloud To Them Is A Very Good Idea. Here’s Why
Dear Michelle… Here’s What Your Words Mean To Me, And To Millions Of Women
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!