  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > A Villanelle Of The Night…

A Villanelle Of The Night…

Posted: February 6, 2021

This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds.

This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
I urge to start dancing on your tunes,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the cloud,

The creaking, the howling of the dark make me feel unbowed,
Your hands moving like slippery sunsets by the afternoons,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,

Your satin touch makes me feel like a butterfly so proud,
Searching the purple island in the scorching heat of June,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds,

Tonight all his angels are becoming my shroud,
With me, they’ll listen to the lullaby of monsoon,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,

Jacuzzi and jasmines are making secrets slithering too overcrowd,
Playfulness under the plush hues is an ultimate boon,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds,

Belly of thunder is the outturn of the collision profound,
The collision of fiery mercury with icy Neptune,
This euphoric night is reading words from chapters aloud,
The moon’s glow is ripping the boundaries of the clouds.

Image source: Pixabay

Geetika K. Bakshi

A passionate scribbler and wishful bread earner. A voracious reader and loves to connect readers

