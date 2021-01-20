Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
As A Woman, My Identity Is More Than Just My Body!

Posted: January 20, 2021
As women, why is our identity related only to our looks and our body? Why not our achievements and degrees?

At every step of my life, I have seen this game
Because I am a woman I am easy to tame.

My identity is restricted to my breasts and vagina.
I am not allowed to live happily in this world of hyenas.

Living ones dreams and seeking opportunities,
Are these only for males in this world?

Why is my body my identity?
But why not my capabilities?

Why my complexion is my identity?
And why not my degrees?

Why do I need to prove my worth time and again?
I can see reasons that need to be changed.

Picture credits: Still from Netflix movie Lipstick Under My Burkha

Shivangi Srivastava

I am a person who believes that happiness lies in enjoying little things in life.

