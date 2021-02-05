Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
Don’t ever feel that you are less.
Love yourself and do your best. Every hope will be fulfilled.
Every step you take
Every hurdle you cross
Every eye you raise
Every time you break the rules
You need an applause.
You have the capacity to climb the mountains
You have the tolerability to birth a child
You have the insight to dream a dream
You have the strength to fulfill them too.
You are a mother, a daughter, a sister and a wife
You deserve to be called as life.
You can rise to the zenith of height.
You can also touch the seventh sky.
Don’t ever feel that you are less.
Love yourself and do your best.
Every hope will be fulfilled.
Every dreams will come true.
Just believe in yourself and In your existence too.
Image source: Pixabay
I am a person who believes that happiness lies in enjoying little things in life.
