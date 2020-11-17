During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Parenting > How Fair Is This Statement? “I’m Lucky I Have Only Daughters And No Son!”

How Fair Is This Statement? “I’m Lucky I Have Only Daughters And No Son!”

Posted: November 17, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Misogynist men don’t appear out of nowhere – boys can grow up to be good people who support feminism if the parents take responsibility to raise their son right.

In a group somewhere the other day, I came across a statement made by a lady, “I am lucky that I have only daughters and no son”. The context was how good sons can never become good husbands or fathers.

I am a strong feminist and believe in gender equality and advocate for it.  Gender equality means both the genders are given equal respect. One does not have to humiliate the male gender to praise the females.

Generalization is never fair. I am all for women’s rights, equal rights for girl children, and I speak and write against domestic and emotional abuse of women; but this statement “lucky not to have sons” didn’t go down well with me.

The responsibility is of parents

No son is born a criminal or MCP.  The way a daughter is a darling, so is the son. The way he is raised, and his family environment play a big role in shaping him up. Being the mother of an almost adult, well-raised son, I can vouch for the fact that sons are as caring, helping, and emotional as the daughters. Of course, you need to put in efforts to inculcate the right values in them.

The women who made this statement got a lot of likes. Why? What if the reverse statement was made?

I always emphasize the fact that children are angels, blessings, be it of any gender. A well-raised son can be a good friend, husband, father and citizen.

Let’s not make it a battle of which gender is better or which gender makes the parents “lucky”.

Image source: a still from YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Ritwika Roy Mutsuddi

I am an international travel expert by profession and an avid blogger by passion. Parenting

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

seeds of gender equality

6 Ways The Seeds Of Gender Equality Can Be Sown At Home In Tender Minds, And Nurtured

Dear Daughter, You Don’t Have To Lower Your Standards To ‘Fit Into’ A Patriarchal Society

raising feminist sons

They Will Know It If They See It — Raising Feminist Sons — Yes, It Is Possible!

What Is Feminism? Some FAQ

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Ludo film review
Ludo Steps Away From On-Screen Toxic Masculinity With Its Vulnerable Strong Men
Virat Anushka
Virat’s Choice To Be With Anushka At Childbirth Is The Role Model Indians Desperately Need
Like Mine, An Arranged Marriage Without Ever Being In Love Can Be Hazardous
Chhalaang
Chhalaang Aims To Be Progressive About Women In Sports – But Does It Succeed?

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

What I learnt from my child

Six Things I Have Learnt From My 3 Year Old

Cord blood banking in India

Cord Blood Banking: Facts, Misconceptions & Realities

A True Feminist Hero: Serena Williams Reminds Women To Check For Breast Cancer

Why The Modern Indian Man Picks A Qualified Bride, But Expects Her To Adjust To His Family

Afraid Of The ‘First Night’? Here’s Help To Enjoy Yourself