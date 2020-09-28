Be The Stronger Version Of Me, These Indian Moms Tell Their Daughters In This Heartwarming Ad

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
As mothers, we need to make sure that we are passing on the right advice to our daughters. Let us teach our daughters to say No’ when they should, to be limitless, and to be fearless.
I was watching a video yesterday evening on YouTube, and suddenly the melodious song was interrupted by an advertisement.
While these advertisements often tend to be irritating, so much so that we choose to skip them as soon as 5 seconds are over, this one was different. It got tears flowing down my cheeks, and I wanted to watch more of it.
This is an advertisement by Clinic Plus, sharing the mother-daughter bond. “Break the convention” – is what it says.
The promo shows Indian mothers across diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, combing their daughters’ hair. And as all mothers do, they are advising their loved ones all along.
But this time, the advice is not what we have usually heard from our mothers.
This 1:58 sec advertisement brings out the heart of an Indian mother. What she has been through and how she often lives her dreams through her daughter.
Each mother in this ad asks her daughter to be strong and break the conventional bonds. Loved the lines – “Maa thoda kam hansti thi, tum bahot zyada hasna.” (Your mother laughed a little less, you should laugh much more.)
These couple of minutes also made me realize my duty as a daughter. How my mother must be living out her dream through me. How she must have tried to make sure that her fears, her limitations, and her failures do not flow on to me. How she must have wished for a better version of me.
As a mother and as a daughter myself, I have been moved by this campaign. The realization that this short video brings, cannot be mentioned in words. It touches your heart to the core of it.
Today, we the mothers, need to make sure that we are passing on the right advice to our daughters. Let us teach our daughters to say a ‘No’ when they should, to be limitless, and to be fearless. #MeriBetiStrong.
