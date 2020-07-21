During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Depression – A Mental Condition That Can Change Your Life

Posted: July 21, 2020

Depression is a mental illness that has the capacity to turn fatal. Understanding the ‘how’s and ‘why’s of this condition can be the first step to managing it and saving countless lives.

Depression is a serious and common medical illness that affects at least 7 out of 10 people. When a person is depressed, you will see drastic changes in the way they feel, act or think. If you seek help at the right time, you can quickly get out of depression. However, long-term depression can be fatal and can also lead to the death of a person.

Depression – the leading cause of deaths across the world

The latest WHO statistics show that close to 264 million people across the globe suffer from depression. The statistics further record that around 800,000 deaths because of depression.  In fact, Depression is also termed as a silent killer.

The symptoms of Depression

Depression symptoms tend to vary depending on the stage of depression the person is. He/She can experience symptoms like

  • Mood swings or feeling low all the time
  • Losses interest and activities that he/she likes
  • Increased fatigue and tiredness
  • Feeling guilty or worthless
  • Difficulty in making decisions, concentration or thinking
  • Getting suicidal or suicidal thoughts

Depression – it can also be genetic

Did you know that depression is also linked to a person genetically?  Yes, that is correct; in some cases, People can also develop depression from their parents or siblings. This is primarily in the case when there is a manic or severely depressed person in the house. In some families, this is in-fact heredity due to the genes in the body. In such cases, the therapist will prescribe medicines only after a proper analysis of the family’s medical history.

Depression is linked to other ailments and disorders

People who suffer from depression are also prone to various other ailments and medical disorders.  This includes

  • Chronic body pain and tense muscles
  • Sudden weight gain due to emotional eating
  • Extreme weight loss due to lack of interest in eating
  • Heart problems and conditions
  • Insomnia

