Classic 5 Mom-Duties That I Want To Be Free From Often!

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Motherhood is bitter-sweet experience and challenges experienced by new mothers needs a more nuanced outlook.
Being a mom is a hectic everyday schedule. Its challenging, because of some of the duties are just too hard to handle at times. Thus, in this blog, I write about these five mom-duties I wish I could replace as frequently as possible:
Trying to make the baby sleep at the odd hours
This is the most irritating task that I have to do most of the time. My husband cannot contribute much into this as he has office meetings to attend to early in the morning. Therefore, I am stuck doing it mostly. It disrupts my sleep a lot, and it makes me edgy the entire day ahead.
Having being peed on by the baby and then changing their clothes before mine
When you think your baby won’t crib now, the next moment, he or she will end up peeing on you. This is the most disturbing task to handle in winters, especially. And you cannot even change your clothes before your baby’s clothes are taken care of.
Keeping an eye on the baby when he or she is playing on the floor
I have to take care of a lot of things at home, so I keep my baby on a mat nearby. He ends up playing with multiple items on the floor; most of them are his toys only. But it gives me a mini heart attack to think that any object might harm him even a little. Thus, I have to keep a sharp eye on my baby even when I am cutting vegetables or cooking food.
To keep a watch over my toddler when I am in the market
When a baby starts to walk, he never stops. I find the task of controlling my baby hard when I am walking down the lane in the market for regular grocery shopping.
Taking care of my eating habits so I can feed my infant better
Breastfeeding can be a nuisance at times. We, moms, who are food lovers, and love to eat anything, have to take care of things that we eat or drink. That is because currently, we are feeding our babies with breast-milk, which should be full of nutrition.
Image source: Pexels
Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.
The A-Z Of Motherhood
Keeping Your Cool As A New Mom – Here’s What You Need To Know!
The Let Down: A Netflix Comedy That Captures The Unfunny In New Motherhood
What I Learnt About Being An Entrepreneur As A Mom To My 5 Year Old
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!