3 Kinds Of People To Avoid At Workspace For Better Mental Health

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Meeting new people and forming relations is part of life. Here are three kinds of people that you should avoid in your life.
We meet new people every day and make new connections/relations. Some of them are forgotten in a matter of hours and some remain for a lifetime. While choosing an ideal company largely depends on personal preferences, here are 3 kinds of people we feel don’t fit the bill.
These are people who may or may not have the courage or the will to do great things themselves, but what they certainly have is the dislike towards others doing it. They focus more on criticizing what someone else has achieved rather than working on their own strengths. Such people don’t bother crossing the line of decency and professionalism if they find an opportunity to deface or demean someone else.
Yes, you guessed it right. These are people who seem to have engulfed the habit of complaining as one of their significant personality traits. They are profound procrastinators and can complain about anything and everything, usually in a feeble attempt to substitute for their incompetence. They are a significantly huge source of negativity and are not in any sense, an ideal company
These are possibly the most dangerous ones. They may seem like friends but are foes in disguise. It is not unusual for them to have a very pleasant and welcoming persona but they don’t usually fail on capitalizing on an opportunity to backstab or gain leverage over someone using their trust as the weapon. Any information revealed to them may come back as a huge punch in the face with devastating after-effects. Definitely avoidable unless absolutely impossible.
Comment below and let us know of more kinds of people that you feel are definitely dodge worthy.
Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.
Knowledge Is The Strongest Weapon We Can Have: 8 Lessons That Life Has Taught Me
Believe In Yourself, You’re Your Own Strength – What A Mental Health Seminar Taught Me
In Pictures: What Depression Feels Like Inside, Even If I Don’t ‘Appear’ Depressed
10 Signs To Identify If Someone Has A Mental Illness And Why We Need To Talk About It
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!