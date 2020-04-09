During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Will We Go Back To Normal After The Lock Down… Or Ever?

Will We Go Back To Normal After The Lock Down… Or Ever?

Posted: April 9, 2020
Tags:

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.

The lockdown may be over soon and our lives may seem to go back to normal. But will they really be normal? Will we ever forget the effects of the pandemic?

Is it the tenth day of the lockdown or the eleventh? By now, I’ve lost count of the days. I don’t know what day of the week it is, either, since no one is going out and there is no newspaper. And neither am I counting the days to when my life returns to normalcy. 

Can we be normal again? Wait. Can anything be normal?

No. I am not being a pessimist.

We will share the same jokes, won’t we?

I know that this tiny mutant virus will go away and soon. But can we forget the lessons it taught us? There are somethings that will definitely being normal. As much as I detest them, I prefer the celeb airport look, rather than their ‘doing the house work’ looks. Do they really think women who actually work in their houses look like that? 

After the lockdown, women will go back to sharing random jokes about their husbands or men, in general. They won’t post those of the men doing household chores. I really don’t understand why we feel grateful when men do something at home. Do we post videos of women at work and say, ‘Wow! Look at her, she is working, despite being a woman!’

It is a point worth pondering when your son believes that only women cook and do the household work. It’s simply because we have been feeding them- in our behaviour, jokes, videos and even in movies! 

The other annoying thing are the celebrity videos where they are doing ‘fun’ activities with their kids. With everyone at home, without any maids, will any any mother in a regular household really have the time to do art with their kids? Yes, the kids need to be engaged but these unrealistic videos need to stop. 

We will be normal but will it feel normal?

After the lockdown, all of us will go back to doing what we are good at, instead of being ‘doctors’ and passing on information about COVID-19 on social media. Yes, we will go back to normalcy, but nothing will be normal. 

So many lives lost, mostly because of the virus, and some due to the consequences. We may go out of the house, but the scars will still be there. And we won’t take anything and everything for granted. 

My heart also goes out to the daily wage workers. They have lost everything. I really hope all our contributions reach them. And they can either go back to their homes or find a place to live for the time. 

Since we heard about the coronavirus, I am sure all of us, in India, hoped and prayed that it doesn’t cross our borders. All of us know that with the density of our population, it would be difficult to control the spread. Yet the government rose to the challenge and is doing everything they can. All we have to do is stay at home and help in whatever way we can, while at home. 

This too shall pass. And everything may get back to what it was but not how it was.

A version of this was earlier published here.

Picture credits: Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

अभिभावक और चाइल्ड एडॉप्शन के बारे में - Child Adoption In India For Couple & Single Parents

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

lockdown

Lockdown Getting You Down? Imagine How Women Have Been Under Lockdown By Men Forever

Abused Women, Old People, Kids Shut In, Those With Disability – Lockdown Must Be Hell For Them!

8 Ways You Can Help Domestic Abuse Survivors Stuck With Their Abusers During Social Isolation

Being Mindful In The Times Of The Current COVID-19 Crisis

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Strength amidst lockdown

Trending

Can Your Son Cook – What If A Girl’s Dad Asked The Prospective Groom?
Dear Interfering Well-Wishers, If I Should Be Able To Make Round Rotis, So Should My Future Husband
9 Tips From Mental Health Experts For Anxious Pregnant & New Moms In COVID Times
Nazma Aapi Saloni Gaur
If You’re Feeling Low Today, 20 y.o. Saloni Gaur AKA Nazma Aapi Telling Her Story Will Cheer You Up!

Best Loved Stories

Dear Teacher, Claim your Gratuity!

“Achcha Ladka Mile Toh Shaadi Karlo” The Line That Has Ruined Indian Women’s Potential!

Female sexual desire in Indian women

When Women Dare Not Speak Of Desire

5 Reasons Why Every Woman Should Be Financially Independent

parent of a girl

I Dream Of My Daughter’s Marriage Too, But Just A Little Differently…